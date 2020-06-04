DVLA grants 7-month photocard driving licence extension

Delays at the DVLA have led the organisation to grant an automatic seven-month extension to photocard driving licences due to expire.

The extension is valid for photocards expiring between 1 February and 31 August 2020.

It will be automatically applied and give motorists a further seven months from the original date of expiry.

Around 1.4 million driving licence holders are set to benefit from the change.

The coronavirus crisis has led to significant delays at the DVLA. In April, the organisation issued a plea for drivers to be patient.

The seven-month extension for photocard driving licences follows a new EU regulation that allows automatic extensions to be applied.

Normally, drivers need to renew photocards every 10 years: it’s every five years for bus and lorry drivers.

“This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph,” said DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard.

“The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends.”

The change went live on 4 June 2020 and, stresses the DVLA, is automatic: those with photocards expiring between 1 February 2020 and 31 August 2020 do not need to do anything and can now carry on driving safe in the knowledge they’re still legal.

