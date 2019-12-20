Driving school to teach the importance of tyres

Tired of hearing about how important tyres are? Tough, says a driving school, which is trying to get the message across early to new drivers.

It’s believed the majority of new drivers are under-educated when it comes to tyres. Of course, what puts many off being attentive to the quality and condition of their rubber is expense. However, a high quality tyre can actually reduce the cost of ownership, as well as make the car safer and reduce your environmental impact.

Red driving school has partnered with Michelin and Kwik-Fit on its campaign to get tyre education across to drivers. Red says 68 percent of its customers buy a car within three months of passing their test. It wants to educate students more broadly on what to prioritise when maintaining their car. Tyres, it says, should be much further up the list of priorities.

It’s a well-trodden mantra, but tyres are the most important safety feature on your car. They’re key to the function of both the steering and brakes.

“Michelin and Kwik-Fit play vital roles in ensuring tyre safety in the UK, and we are thrilled to be partnering with both businesses to open up the conversation to the learner driver community,” said Ian McIntosh, CEO of Red Driving School.

“The partnership recognises our commitment to promoting the highest levels of road safety for all our customers. High-quality, well-fitted tyres are a vital part of staying safe on the road.”