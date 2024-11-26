Cupra plans to sell cars in the United States by 2030

As one of the fastest growing car brands in Europe, Cupra has big plans for global expansion, including into the US market.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Cupra has plans for North America

Cupra has announced bold plans to sell cars in the United States by the end of the decade. 

Originally created as Seat’s sporty sub-brand, Cupra became a marque in its own right in 2018. Since then, the Spanish manufacturer has delivered more than 750,000 vehicles around the world. 

Now Cupra has its sights set on cracking the tough North American market, with a target of doing so by 2030.

Coming to America

Cupra has plans for North America

Cupra’s path to the United States has seen it enter into talks with the Penske Automotive Group. Penske runs dealerships and vehicle logistics operations across North America, so would be a prime partner for Cupra.

Identifying states where Cupra models might be popular is a key part of the project. The company would look to sell electric and hybrid vehicles, along with conventional petrol-powered models. 

As part of its strategy, Cupra also plans to produce one of its models in an existing Volkswagen plant in North America. The Volkswagen Group operates numerous factories across the continent, which should make finding a suitable production site straightforward.

Demonstrating the seriousness of the company’s plans, Bernhard Bauer, the former managing director of Cupra Germany, has been appointed as the new MD for Cupra USA​.

Global brand ambition

Cupra has plans for North America

Cupra is no stranger to international expansion, as it recently started selling cars in Australia. It also operates in Mexico, which makes moving into the USA a natural progression.

“Cupra’s ambition is to be a truly global brand, and expanding into the United States represents one of the greatest milestones on our journey,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra. 

Griffiths added: “We have great respect for the US market, recognising that a strong distribution and retail strategy is essential for success. By entering into preliminary discussions with Penske Automotive Group, we are exploring opportunities with the best possible partner, one with the right distribution network to introduce Cupra to a new generation of American car lovers.”

The final location for Cupra’s US headquarters, and details of its specific model lineup, will be announced at a later date.

ALSO READ:

Don’t love your new electric Cupra? You can hand it back

Cupra Leon TSI 300 review

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

How to declare SORN and take your car off the road for winter

Motoring Research team - 0
Planning to tuck away your classic car over winter? Here's how to make a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) and save money on car tax.

UK car industry demands urgent review of EV sales targets

Richard Aucock - 0
Car manufacturers want immediate market intervention as weak demand for EVs and unsustainable costs undermine the automotive industry.

Brabus 700 Blue Sky is a 700hp, wide-body Rolls-Royce Cullinan

John Redfern - 0
Best known for its extreme Mercedes-Benz makeovers, Brabus has turned its attention to the luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

‘Out of charge’ EV breakdowns fall to lowest ever level

Richard Aucock - 0
The AA argues range anxiety should now be a think of the past as the number of EV drivers running out of charge hits a new low
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice