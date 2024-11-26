Cupra plans to sell cars in the United States by 2030

Cupra has announced bold plans to sell cars in the United States by the end of the decade.

Originally created as Seat’s sporty sub-brand, Cupra became a marque in its own right in 2018. Since then, the Spanish manufacturer has delivered more than 750,000 vehicles around the world.

Now Cupra has its sights set on cracking the tough North American market, with a target of doing so by 2030.

Coming to America

Cupra’s path to the United States has seen it enter into talks with the Penske Automotive Group. Penske runs dealerships and vehicle logistics operations across North America, so would be a prime partner for Cupra.

Identifying states where Cupra models might be popular is a key part of the project. The company would look to sell electric and hybrid vehicles, along with conventional petrol-powered models.

As part of its strategy, Cupra also plans to produce one of its models in an existing Volkswagen plant in North America. The Volkswagen Group operates numerous factories across the continent, which should make finding a suitable production site straightforward.

Demonstrating the seriousness of the company’s plans, Bernhard Bauer, the former managing director of Cupra Germany, has been appointed as the new MD for Cupra USA​.

Global brand ambition

Cupra is no stranger to international expansion, as it recently started selling cars in Australia. It also operates in Mexico, which makes moving into the USA a natural progression.

“Cupra’s ambition is to be a truly global brand, and expanding into the United States represents one of the greatest milestones on our journey,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.

Griffiths added: “We have great respect for the US market, recognising that a strong distribution and retail strategy is essential for success. By entering into preliminary discussions with Penske Automotive Group, we are exploring opportunities with the best possible partner, one with the right distribution network to introduce Cupra to a new generation of American car lovers.”

The final location for Cupra’s US headquarters, and details of its specific model lineup, will be announced at a later date.

