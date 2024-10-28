Halloween ‘car costumes’ make Rivian EVs into something scarier

Owners of electric pickup trucks and SUVs made by Rivian can use a free software update to make their vehicles look spookier this Halloween.

The American EV manufacturer has become known for its seasonal software upgrades, but has pushed the idea even further for 2024.

A range of ‘Car Costumes’ can transform a Rivian into a movie-inspired vehicle. There are also a host of spooky surprises as drivers navigate through the various infotainment menus and functions.

At least your car’s costume is sorted

Using the Rivian mobile app, drivers can make their R1T or R1S replicate the legendary K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider.

This update sees the interior display replicate the diagnostics screens found inside K.I.T.T., while the exterior light bar shows a flowing red beam and makes the distinctive scanning sound effect.

Rivian’s ‘Gear Guard’ digital mascot will appear dressed as Michael Knight, too.

Alternatively, Rivian owners can choose to mimic the DeLorean Time Machine from the Back to the Future movies. Sounds from the films and bespoke infotainment screens are included, along special exterior lighting effects.

Ready for camping on Halloween?

For those who want an even spookier interior, the ‘Haunted Rivian’ Car Costume creates ghostly effects inside the vehicle. A selection of colour themes can be chosen, with the digital screens showing static electricity and spectres.

On the driver’s display, pedestrians will resemble zombies, while motorcyclists look like headless horsemen. The Rivian can also make an owl chirp when locking or unlocking.

Rivian’s Camp Mode, used to ensure the R1T or R1S is level when fitted with a roof tent, comes with added crows, pumpkins and even green flames at night.

At present, Rivian’s electric pickup truck and SUV are only available in North America. However, the company plans to bring smaller models to Europe in the future.

ALSO READ:

Unique Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger is the ultimate Bond car

Electric car jargon explained: from AC to ZEV

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric