How likely is your car to be harbouring disease?

With the very real fear around coronavirus propagating, many are taking a closer look at how they go about their daily lives, tracking how they could pick up and spread dangerous diseases.

While sneezing into the crook of your elbow and washing your hands more vigorously are well-trodden bits of advice, many invisible germs could also be hiding out in your car.

Indeed, cars are one of the dirtiest and most microbe-infested parts of our lives. Many spend as much time in their car as they do awake at home. But a car’s cabin is a far more compact environment, where diseases like coronavirus can exist indefinitely.

How dirty are our cars?

CarRentals researched exactly how dirty cars are, first surveying 1,000 American motorists, then collating figures for the number of microbes found in vehicles.

On average, steering wheels are six times dirtier than the average mobile phone screen. And they’re four times dirtier than the average public toilet, plus two times dirtier than public elevator buttons.

The average CFU number (colony-forming units per square centimetre) on a steering wheel is 629. Other areas in our cars can be very nearly as grubby. The cupholder for instance, sits at 506 CFU. Seatbelts are 403 CFU, while the door handle is 256 CFU.

For reference, door handles are still worse than public toilet seats, which were measured at 172 CFU.

Keeping your car clean

Naturally, you’ll now be wondering how you can clean your car at a microscopic level. All the usual chores apply: vacuum it out and mop the mats. However, it’s also worth sanitising primary surfaces you often touch.

A couple of rub-downs for your gearshifter, steering wheel, oft-used buttons and door handles with sanitiser wipes could do a world of good. Lastly, consider changing your pollen and air filters, and spraying disinfectant in there.

In the survey, CarRentals found that 32 percent of people don’t clean their car even once a year. And 12 percent said that they never clean inside their car.

Other areas of motoring that expose us to bugs

What you may not have considered is where else in your motoring life you could be exposed to bugs. Petrol pumps, and the buttons you operate them with, are touched by hundreds of people a day. They are some of the dirtiest surfaces we could come into contact with on an average day.

Buttons to operate petrol pumps can have up to 2.6 million CFU. Pump handles can have up to 2 million CFU. That makes your car’s steering wheel seem nice and clean.

Also, consider ride-shares (6,056 CFU) and rental vehicles (2,001 CFU). Better get yourself some hand sanitiser, if it hasn’t already sold out…