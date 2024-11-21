Time to go green? Callum reveals its Colour of the Year for 2025

Marking the first in an annual forecast of trending car colours, Callum has revealed its Colour of the Year for 2025.

The inaugural Colour of the Year chosen by Callum is Aqua Mist, described as a ‘pastel blend of green and blue’. Seen above on the forthcoming Callum Skye off-roader, the shade is said to be ‘vibrant and optimistic’.

Callum – a design and engineering studio established by British car designer Ian Callum CBE – says Aqua Mist also represents ‘renewal and innovation in a fast-changing world’. The colour is apparently the perfect choice for a ‘balanced space’.

Calming energy and tranquillity

Callum is planning to reveal more information about the fully electric Skye in the near future, including the first images of its interior, so expect to see more of this colour soon.

In fact, throughout 2025 Callum will make use of Aqua Mist on its branding, turning it into a signature colour associated with the company.

Callum’s colour, material and finishes designer, Charlotte Jones, said: “Aqua Mist offers a fresh, calming energy. Its soft and cool undertones are associated with tranquillity and openness, providing a balanced base that doesn’t overwhelm the senses.

“Its versatility means it is suited to a number of applications, materials and surface textures, while layering with Callum’s specially-selected balancing colours creates a fun, energetic vibe.”

Attention-grabbing aesthetics

Along with its Colour of the Year, Callum has selected two complementary colours. Neon Riot and Midnight Tide, shown above, can act as a balance to Aqua Mist.

Attention-grabbing Neon Riot pink is designed to bring ‘energy, fun and vibrancy’, while Midnight Tide is noted as ‘making the overall palette feel balanced and mature’.

For automotive use, Callum envisages a combination of Aqua Mist, Neon Riot and Midnight Tide working well together. They could be utilised to ‘create a bold, futuristic and attention-grabbing aesthetic’ for trend-conscious car brands.

Ian Callum CBE, design director and company founder, commented: “Every design team in the world looks at future aesthetics to stay relevant and appeal to ever-evolving consumer tastes. Plus, it’s creative and a lot of fun. The Callum Colour of the Year 2025 is the first time we’ve made any of our forecasting work public.”

ALSO READ:

New 2024 Callum Skye is an electric all-terrain sports car

Callum creates road-legal version of Jaguar C-X75 concept car

Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 review