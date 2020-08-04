Buy a Skoda Yeti to save on car insurance

Buying a Skoda Yeti could save you money on your car insurance. That’s according to new research into the cost of insuring a family car.

It found that it costs an average £282.22 a year to insure a Skoda Yeti. This is compared to a cost of £617 to insure a Volkswagen Golf. The average cost to insure a family car is £472 across all hatchback and estate models.

Reading between the lines, it pays to drive something out of the ordinary. Following the crowd doesn’t mean you’ll save money on car insurance. Indeed, none of the makes and models with the cheapest polices are included in the top 10 most popular family cars.

Cheapest average cost of car insurance for family cars

Vehicle make Vehicle model Average price Skoda Yeti £282.22 Fiat Qubo £285.91 Citroen C3 £287.36 Honda HR-V £289.49 Hyundai Kona £297.09 Dacia Logan MCV £297.09 Skoda Roomster £299.16 Suzuki SX-4 £300.05 Hyundai iX20 £306.17 Suzuki Celerio £306.40

Interestingly, three out of the top 10 most expensive cars to insure are Tesla models. The Model X is the most expensive (£1,406.72 a year), followed by the Model S (£1,056.19). The Tesla Model 3 is the fourth most expensive, commanding an average premium of £1,003.28 a year.

Dave Merrick, head of car insurance at MoneySuperMarket, said: “If you’re looking to buy a new car, it is always worth pricing up the cost of insurance before committing to a purchase.

“Our data shows the most popular cars in each region aren’t necessarily the ones that have the best insurance premiums. In fact, it is often the opposite – the most popular cars tend to have significantly higher insurance costs. There are many factors to consider when choosing a family car and, in order to keep costs down and keep on top of your finances, shopping around will help you find the best deal.”

