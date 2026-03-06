Alfa Romeo UK sales up 80% thanks to new Junior

Alfa Romeo has reported worldwide growth of over 20 percent in 2025 – and UK sales were stronger still, largely because of the Junior SUV.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida front

Alfa Romeo has reported global sales growth of 20.1 percent for 2025. And the UK was a highlight, with sales rising by 80 percent thanks to the new Alfa Romeo Junior.

Although they started from a small base, UK sales easily outpaced those in Alfa Romeo’s other major markets. The Italian brand was up by 41.9 percent in France, 20.7 percent in Italy, 20.5 percent in Germany and 15.1 percent in Spain.

Bosses called the performance “outstanding” as the under-pressure brand recorded around 73,000 vehicle sales globally in 2025.

Junior is driving Alfa sales success

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida rear

The Alfa Romeo Junior has proven key to the firm’s recovering sales. Since launch, more than 60,000 examples have been sold in upwards of 40 markets.

Around one in six Alfa Romeo Junior sales are the Elettrica EV version, although the Junior’s popularity has increased notably following the launch of the Ibrida hybrid alternative.

Alfa Romeo says that, in several markets, the Junior has been the best-selling premium B-sector SUV.

Next up in the Alfa Romeo sales rankings is the Tonale SUV, which was facelifted in early 2026.

Giulia and Stelvio models will live on

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo has also recently announced it will extend production of the ageing Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV (pictured above).

The upmarket models will be made for a further two years, after a previous plan for Alfa Romeo to go fully electric was put on the back-burner.

The replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio are now reportedly being redeveloped to offer hybrid alternatives, too.  

Is Alfa Romeo making a comeback?

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, said: “Exceeding 20 percent global growth, with Europe up 31 percent, says one thing loud and clear – Alfa Romeo is back in the running. Our pathway is clear: to evolve while remaining authentically Alfa Romeo.”

Jules Tilstone, Alfa Romeo UK MD, said: “An 80 percent increase in sales in the UK is evidence that the brand is continuing to move in the right direction.

“Junior is now established in the range and allows our new customers to feel the magic of Alfa Romeo while enjoying the unique combination of style and performance that only we can offer.”

Alfa Romeo has got off to a strong start in 2026, too. The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show sales are up 148 percent year-to-date in the UK.

All eyes will now be on the crucial March 2026 registration plate-change month to see if Alfa Romeo’s encouraging progress can continue.

Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

