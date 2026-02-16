BMW’s UK engine factory celebrates 25 years

BMW opened its Hams Hall engine plant in 2001 and it has made more than 7.6 million motors since then – including the modern V12 engine for Rolls-Royce

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

BMW’s UK engine factory in Hams Hall, North Warwickshire, has celebrated 25 years of producing motors for BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars.

Since 2001, the factory has built more than 7.6 million engines.

The milestone comes after Hams Hall production has been continually expanded over the years to include three- and four-cylinder petrol engines, plus high-performance V8s and the V12 exclusively used by Rolls-Royce.

The Hams Hall plant made the engine for the iconic BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, and today builds the engine for the latest hybrid BMW M5.

“This anniversary is a special milestone for our site,” said the plant’s head, Dirk Dreher.

“We are a competitive plant and there’s always been a real passion among our workforce to continually improve our manufacturing processes and site.

“Building on our strong foundation, we are looking forward to remaining a successful plant in the future.”

Hams Hall was originally developed when BMW owned Rover Group. When it sold Rover in 2000, it retained the factory, still then in construction.

The first engines off the line were advanced four-cylinder ‘Valvetronic’ motors, used by the BMW 3 Series and others.

Since it opened, there’s been a 61 percent reduction in energy use per engine built at Hams Hall.

100 percent of its electricity comes from renewable sources and there are also initiatives to reduce its use of natural gas.

ALSO READ:

US abandons ‘stupid’ engine stop-start tech

spot_img

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Off-road-ready Ram 1500 Rebel X is back for 2026

John Redfern - 0
Responding to customer demand, Ram has brought back the 1500 Rebel X pickup truck to its range for the 2026 model year.

Polestar to launch four new cars in the next three years

Richard Aucock - 0
This summer’s new Polestar 5 four-door GT heralds the marque's largest new car offensive yet – including a Polestar 2 successor in 2027.

Used MPVs ‘outperform every other vehicle type’

Richard Aucock - 0
A surge in demand for used MPVs has seen them outperform every other vehicle type, with prices rising more than 5.5 percent in 90 days.

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are the best motoring events for UK petrolheads in 2026.
spot_img