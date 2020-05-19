2020 SsangYong Tivoli update: prices, specs and release date

The updated 2020 SsangYong Tivoli has opened for ordering with prices starting from £13,995.

The improved model has new engines, a better spec and styling tweaks outside and in.

First launched in June 2015, the 20-model-year Tivoli comes with two new petrol engines, a 1.2-litre turbo and 1.5-litre turbo.

The 1.2-litre GDi-T is a three-cylinder motor producing 128hp. It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and averages 40.4mpg.

The 1.5-litre GDi-T is a four-cylinder engine producing 163hp. It has a standard manual gearbox and an optional automatic. Fuel economy isn’t far behind the 1.2 GDi-T at up to 39.2mpg.

SsangYong has also improved the existing 136hp 1.6-litre turbodiesel. It averages up to 50.4mpg.

Those who tow will prefer the diesel: it can haul 1.5 tonnes, rather than the 1.0 tonnes of the two petrol versions.

Styling front and rear includes a new set of rear lights, and there’s a full set of digital instruments on the range-topping variant.

Infotainment systems have been improved, with a 7.0-inch screen and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All SsangYongs also come with a remarkable 7-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

2020 SsangYong Tivoli specs

SsangYong offers three trim lines on the 2020 Tivoli, called EX, Ventura and Ultimate.

EX only uses the 1.2 GDi-T engine and costs £13,995.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, remote locking, DAB radio with Bluetooth and a safety assist pack including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition and a driver attention alert.

Ventura also only comes with the 1.2 GDi-T and costs £16,995. The basic steel wheels become 16-inch alloys, and it gains heated part-leather seats (although the leather is fake).

The stereo is upgraded to the 7.0-inch touchscreen and other luxuries include a heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, all-round parking sensors, rear parking camera and a luggage cover.

Ultimate offers either the 1.5 GDi-T or 1.6-litre diesel. It costs from £19,995 for a petrol manual, up to £22,995 for a diesel auto.

The wheels are upgraded to 18-inch alloys, interior upholstery becomes full (real) leather, dual-zone climate control is included and the new 10.25-inch smart LED instrument pack is added.

2020 SsangYong Tivoli prices

EX

1.2 GDi-T: £13,995

Ventura

1.2 GDI-T: £16,995

Ultimate

1.5 GDi-T: £19,995 (auto: + £1,500)

1.6 diesel: £21,495 (auto: + £1,500)

ALSO READ

2020 Kia Sportage update: prices, specs and ordering date

2020 Skoda Octavia prices, specs and ordering confirmed

Toyota Highlander 7-seat SUV confirmed for 2021 UK launch