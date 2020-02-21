Roush announces details of 2020 Ford F-150 performance pickups

Roush Performance has confirmed details of its Ford F-150 pickup truck offerings for 2020, with two versions available to order now.

A supercharged V-8 engine provides the power for both of the pairing, but Roush has tailored the vehicles to suit different tastes.

Both will offer impressive power and performance, but buyers will be able to pick whether they prefer to enjoy it on the street or in the dirt.

Rumble in the jungle

Getting ready to kick it in the rough stuff is the 2020 F-150 SC. Designed as an all-purpose off-roader, the SC has features to enable it to make the most of its supercharged engine.

At the heart of the SC is Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8 engine, but fitted with Roush’s TVS R2650 supercharger system. This boosts output to an impressive 650 horsepower, with 610 lb-ft of torque.

A Roush cat-back exhaust with sporty dual-tips is also standard, helping the engine breathe better, while enhancing its sound. Buyers can also pay extra for an active exhaust, controlled by a switch inside the cabin.

Roush has also tuned the Fox 2.0 suspension system, and fitted Grabber ATX 305/55 tires mounted on special 20-inch alloy wheels.

Exterior changes include a custom front bumper, Roush-branded front grille with special lighting, and flared fenders. Roush badges inside and out, plus a special graphics package are also included in the $24,000 price over the donor vehicle.

Optional extras include a premium leather interior, and a Baja-inspired exterior rack with light bars. A console vault to safely store your possessions can also be added.

Ready for the drag strip

Last year saw Roush claim the title of the quickest pickup in the world, using the F-150 Nitemare to set a new record. Independent testing saw the truck accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds when configured in Regular Cab format.

Like the SC, the Nitemare uses the supercharged 5.0-liter Ford V-8, producing 650 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. A dual-tip sports exhaust is standard.

Aiding the greater acceleration of the Nitemare are 22-inch satin black wheels, wrapped in sticky Continental CrossContact rubber. A suspension lowering kit also allows it to sit lower to the floor, making this an asphalt-orientated truck.

Exterior changes include a Nitemare-specific front grille, which Roush states still works with Ford’s active cruise control system. Bold graphics include a hockey stick stripe for the sides, and a blackout panel for the tailgate.

The interior features a serialized Roush build plaque, whilst each example also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the factory. Despite the speed, the Nitemare is actually cheaper than the SC, with prices beginning at $19,150 above the donor vehicle.

Buyers can again opt for a full leather interior, or specify that center console storage vault if needed. Like all Roush vehicles, the SC and Nitemare come with a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Serious horsepower and serious capability

According to Jack Roush Jr., the 2020 duo are designed to aid customers who want “serious horsepower and serious capability” in their pickup truck.

He also added that both “the Nitemare and the F-150 SC are a thrill to drive – whether you’re on the street, towing your boat, or enjoying the trails off-road”.

The two trucks join the recently announced Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition, along with the upgraded 2020 Phase 2 Mustang.