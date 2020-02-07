Roush Performance Stage 2 Mustang gets major upgrades for 2020

Roush Performance has revealed details of its updated Stage 2 Ford Mustang, featuring numerous updates for 2020.

Whilst Roush is known for creating supercharged ‘Stangs, the Stage 2 model is the most powerful naturally aspirated model it sells.

An array of updates for the new model year are intended to enhance the usability of this modified Mustang.

Bring the noise

Using the 5.0-liter V-8 GT model as a base means the Stage 2 Mustang leaves the factory with 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Roush leaves the engine alone, but does add a new performance exhaust system with black tailpipes.

Buyers can also opt for the full Roush Active Exhaust system, allowing the exhaust note to be changed from inside the cabin. Special X- or H-pipe exhaust options are available for those who really want to hear the most of the Mustang V-8.

Roush has updated the R9 body kit for 2020, featuring a new front bumper and grille designed to improve airflow. New hood and fender vents are said to help lower engine bay and drivetrain temperatures for improved performance.

A jutting chin splitter, a special Roush-branded rear panel, and a decklid spoiler are also included.

MagneRide suspension and more

One of the most significant changes for the 2020 Stage 2 Mustang is the use of a Roush-calibrated MagneRide suspension setup. This adaptive setup allows the driver to tailor the ride for street or track use as desired.

Also new are a set of 20-inch FlowForm alloy wheels, finished in matte black and wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact tires. Again, the Roush options list offers greater choice should buyers want it, including Roush forged wheels and Brembo brakes for those who are looking to use their Mustang on track days.

The interior of the Stage 2 Mustang has also been updated for 2020, with sports seats finished in black leather with contrast stitching. Roush adds American flag accents to the front seats as well, whilst the interior can also benefit from numerous optional enhancements.

How fast do you want to go?

Pricing for the Roush Stage 2 Mustang begins at $12,995 above the regular production vehicle chosen as a base. The conversion is available for both fastback and convertible Mustangs, and applicable to cars with either manual or automatic transmissions.

Based upon the current MSRP for a new 2020 Ford Mustang GT, buyers would have to spend at least a total of $48,625 to take home a Roush Stage 2 model. A three-year/36,000-mile warranty is included in the sale.

For those more concerned about outright performance, Roush does also offer a Phase 2 supercharger kit priced at $7,999.00. The lure of 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque could certainly prove to be appealing.