Lotus produces special Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition – just for Oz

Lotus has announced a new special edition model, intended to celebrate the famous Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

Intended only for Australian customers, the Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition also honours the association between the Lotus brand and the Bathurst circuit.

It means the Bathurst race will maintain a strong British association during 2020. This new Lotus follows the success of the Bentley Team M-Sport Continental GT3 winning the recent endurance race in dramatic fashion.

Motorsport pedigree included

Although Lotus did not enter the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour race, various models have competed at the Mount Panorama event. This has included class wins for the Exige Cup R model at the 2014 and 2015 races.

The new Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition has less power than those racers. But it still maintains a healthy 181 kW (245 hp) from the mid-mounted 1.8-litre supercharged four-cylinder engine.

That is sufficient to allow the 931 kg Elise to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.2 seconds. Shifting through the six-speed manual gearbox can see a potential top speed of over 248 km/h (150 mph). On a track, of course.

Ready for track use

Being used on track is the prime motivation for the Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition. After 150 Lotus fans watched the racing at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour, many then took to the track in their own cars to experience Mount Panorama.

On-site mentoring allowed drivers to get the most out of their cars, with hot laps also on offer from professional Lotus drivers.

Australia was the sixth-largest market for Lotus cars during 2019, with David McIntyre, Regional Director, Asia Pacific & China, commenting that with “stand-out events such as the Lotus-only track day, we will continue to build the brand across Australia”.

Exclusive upgrades

For the few lucky buyers who grab a Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition, there are notable upgrades over the regular Cup 250 model.

Special decals can be found on the exterior, incorporating an outline of the iconic Mount Panorama circuit. Black forged alloy wheels are also included for the Bathurst Edition, fitted with sticky Yokohama Advan rubber.

Most important of all is the numbered plaque fitted to each of the finished cars. The press image suggests just six examples will be built, meaning interested Lotus fans may need to move quickly.

Lotus has not confirmed the exact number of Bathurst Edition cars to be built, or pricing for them. At present, the regular Elise Cup 250 has a retail price of $107,990 in Australia (around £56,000).

All Lotus cars supplied in Australia come with the ‘333’ package. This includes free servicing and roadside assistance for three years, along with a three-year warranty.

The Bathurst Edition is exclusively for customers Down Under. Having recently tested the Cup 250 in the UK, we can only look on in envy.