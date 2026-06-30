World Car Awards is world’s no.1 auto awards for 14th year running

World Car Awards has retained its position as the world’s number one automotive awards programme for the 14th year running.

Independent analysis by research firm AITASTIC shows World Car reached more than 493 million people during the 2025/26 season, which saw the BMW iX3 crowned World Car of the Year 2026.

This also made World Car number one in the US, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia – giving it more reach than all other national, regional and global awards.

Ahead of the 2026/27 season starting in September, a revised juror panel and steering committee have been confirmed, with UK journalist Steve Fowler announced as chair of the steering committee.

‘The most influential automotive experts’

“The World Car Awards continues to dominate an increasingly crowded automotive awards landscape, reaching car buyers, car owners and car enthusiasts to really influence opinion and buying habits around the world,” said Steve Fowler.

“Our jurors are the most influential automotive experts who constantly produce impactful and innovative content, and I’m personally delighted to be chairing the revised World Car Steering Committee for this, World Car’s 23rd Awards season.”

Eligible vehicles for 2026/27 will be announced in September, with key moments in The Road to World Car diary including the annual LA test drives in November, announcing the World Car Finalists in January, World Car Person of the Year in February and the Top Three in the World Finalists at the beginning of March.

The winners of World Car 2027 will then be announced at the New York International Auto Show later in March.

The World Car Awards jury comprises almost 100 motoring journalists from all around the world, including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock, who represents the UK.

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