Gen Z turns its back on driving to save for brunches and dating

Half of young Brits have no plans to ever learn to drive – and many of those who do want to own an electric car.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Soaring costs of driving, combined with eco worries, are putting Gen Z off

Younger generations are abandoning the idea of car ownership, preferring the idea of ride shares or public transport.

A new survey by technology company Hive finds that exactly half (50 percent) of those in Gen Z have no plans to ever learn to drive

The same proportion believe they can live happily without ever needing to own a car. 

Gen Z accounts for those aged between 14 and 29, meaning this should be the cohort primed and ready to embark on passing their driving test and enjoying the freedom of the open road. 

However, more than two thirds (68 percent) of Gen Z respondents said owning a car is not an important life goal for them. And 71 percent said it is no longer a rite of passage.

Gen Z would rather spend on holidays

Gen Z Shuns Car Ownership

Instead of learning to drive, some 79 percent of those in the Gen Z age bracket would rather spend their money on holidays, dating or brunches. 

A quarter (25 percent) have been put off the idea of driving due to soaring fuel costs. More than a third (35 percent) see cars as ‘a money pit’, while 33 percent simply cannot afford one. 

In addition, a similar proportion (31 percent) say driving lessons and insurance are both too expensive, although 29 percent admit they are just too scared to get behind the wheel themselves. 

Of those surveyed, London topped the charts as the city most likely to have younger people reject the idea of driving. Close to two thirds (61 percent) of those in the capital would be happy living car-free, followed people in Liverpool and Plymouth. 

Access to effective public transport is likely to play a major part in attitudes to driving among Gen Z Brits, with more than half (58 percent) saying car ownership is pointless when public transport, cycling or ride-sharing apps like Uber are an option.

Eco concerns high for Gen Z

Gen Z Shuns Car Ownership

Being eco-friendly and environmentally aware is also shaping Gen Z’s interest in motoring. A substantial 87 percent say that environmental concerns influence every transport decision they make, a proportion far higher than those in the Millennial age bracket. 

Seventy percent of Gen Z survey respondents said they actively choose electric or low-emission taxis when possible, higher than the 64 percent of Millennials who said the same

For those Gen Zers who actually bother learning to drive, 65 percent declared they would only consider doing so behind the wheel of an electric car.

The Hive survey even found an appetite for older generations to lead the way on EV ownership. Some 52 percent of Brits think those aged over 40 ‘should be doing more’ to make the switch to electric cars – a view held most strongly by Gen Z

Tom Pakenham, commercial director for Hive, said: “It’s encouraging to see how people of all ages are embracing greener ways to travel. Electric vehicles are no longer a niche choice – they’re becoming the future. 

“As more people look to travel sustainably, we’re proud to support that shift through EV charging and smarter energy solutions.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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