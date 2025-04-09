Frontline ‘Factory Edition’ restomod reinvents the classic MGA

Restoration specialist Frontline Cars has revealed its lightest and most advanced MG-based restomod to date.

This year sees the MGA celebrate its 70th anniversary, and the Frontline Factory Edition brings the classic sports car into the 21st century.

Located in MG’s former home of Abingdon, Oxfordshire, Frontline Cars has developed the Factory Edition entirely in-house, using its 30 years of expertise to refine and update the MGA.

Available in both coupe and roadster body styles, the Factory Edition will be offered in right- or left-hand drive configurations, with Frontline targeting worldwide sales – including the USA and Australia.

More power, more volume

The MGA Factory Edition tips the scales at just 815kg, and comes with the choice of two naturally aspirated Ford Duratec engines. The standard 2.0-litre unit produces 225hp, while the optional 2.5-litre engine delivers 290hp.

Both motors feature individual throttle bodies, a modern ECU, a stainless steel exhaust and precision-tuned camshafts. A limited-slip differential is fitted as standard, along with Frontline’s own five-speed manual gearbox.

Bespoke five-link rear suspension has been developed with Nitron, with new telescopic dampers fitted at the front. The adjustable electrically assisted power steering is designed to not compromise on feedback.

Frontline has also upgraded the Factory Edition’s brakes, with a four-piston setup at the front, and two-piston rear calipers. The MGA’s traditional fly-off handbrake has been retained, too.

On the outside, the Factory Edition’s enhancements are designed to subtly distinguish it from the original MGA.

New LED headlights are the most obvious change. These allow for the sidelights to be removed, creating a cleaner look for the car’s front end.

For the first time in its history, Frontline has added its own badge to the bonnet. Each headlight has the company logo etched into it, too.

Every example of the Factory Edition will be tailored to the customer’s configuration. Almost all aspects of the car can be customised, with an endless choice of paint colours and interior trims on offer.

Still an MGA at heart

“The MGA always had more to give,” says Tim Fenna, founder and chief engineer at Frontline Cars.

“We wanted to keep its iconic shape and character while transforming the driving experience. This is a car that looks and feels like a classic, but drives like something far more advanced. It’s light, fast and incredibly rewarding – but still unmistakably an MGA.”

The Frontline MGA Factory Edition will make its public debut this weekend at the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting.

The first customer cars will be assembled in summer 2026, but we’ll be driving it next month. Come back to Motoring Research soon for our review of the Frontline MGA Factory Edition.

