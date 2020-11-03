How to get free vehicle tax if you are a disabled driver

Drivers with a disability may be entitled to free Vehicle Excise Duty (VED). It’s one of a range of financial support measures designed to help disabled people in the UK.

To qualify, a vehicle must be registered in the disabled person’s name or their nominated driver’s name. It must only be used for the disabled person’s personal needs and cannot be used by the nominated driver for their own personal use. A disabled driver can only have one vehicle tax exemption at any one time.

You can apply for vehicle tax exemption if you receive any of the following benefits:

Higher rate mobility component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Enhanced rate mobility component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS)

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)

You can claim the exemption when you apply for vehicle tax. However, if you’re claiming for a vehicle for the first time, you need to do so at a Post Office.

You will require a Certificate of Entitlement for DLR, PIP, WPMS or AFIP. If your certificate has been lost or stolen, you should telephone one of the numbers listed on this page.

If you’re buying a new vehicle, you should take the Certificate of Entitlement to the dealership. For used vehicles, you must take the following documents to a Post Office that deals with vehicle tax:

Vehicle registration certificate (V5C). Alternatively, the new keeper slip (green slip) and a completed V62 form

Certificate of Entitlement to DLA, PIP, AFIP or WPMS

MOT or GVT (goods vehicle testing) certificate (if applicable)

Vehicles registered with a Northern Ireland address also require a certificate of insurance or cover note valid on the day the tax starts

Free vehicle tax can be renewed online, by phone or at a Post Office. Hard of hearing customers can use a textphone.

Disabled drivers who receive the standard rate mobility component of PIP are entitled to a 50 percent reduction in vehicle tax. You cannot get a reduction for getting the lower rate mobility component of DLA.

Other benefits

The Blue Badge scheme provides a range of parking benefits for disabled people who travel either as drivers or as passengers. A Blue Badge allows parking in disabled bays, so people with mobility issues can stop closer to their destination. Click here to find out how to apply for or renew a Blue Badge online.

The Motability Scheme provides help with leasing a car, powered wheelchair or scooter. You may also be eligible to receive VAT relief when having a vehicle adapted to suit your condition, or on the lease of a Motability vehicle.

Click here to read more about the Motability Scheme.