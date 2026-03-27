Young drivers being forced off the road by first-year costs

Even with car insurance premiums getting cheaper, new drivers are still being driven off the road due to high costs.

That’s according to research by Compare the Market, which found that 13 percent of new motorists said first-year costs prevented them from owning a car altogether.

Just over a quarter (27 percent) of those surveyed said that concerns about costs limited the distance they would drive during their first year on the road.

This is despite the average insurance premium for drivers who have held a licence for less than a year falling – down from £2,650 in 2024 to £1,871 in 2026.

The high cost of driving in the initial 12 months means 86 percent of young motorists are reliant on financial support from their parents to stay on the road.

Ford remains top choice of first car

The cost of buying a first car has, unsurprisingly, increased for new drivers compared to previous generations.

Some 38 percent of those aged over 55 paid less than £1,000 for their first car. Close to a third (32 percent) of 17- to 24-year-olds are now spending £5,000 or more.

Ford models remain the most popular choice for new drivers, with over 27 percent choosing a blue oval-badged car. Vauxhall and Mini take joint second place, both on 13 percent.

Even without the cost of a car, more than half (53 percent) of new drivers are spending between £1,000 and £3,999 on fuel, insurance, tax and maintenance in their first year behind the wheel.

As a result, 18 percent of young drivers feel they have to ask friends for petrol money when fuel prices are high.

New drivers search for good deals

Even with the financial challenges of becoming a new driver, three quarters (75 percent) of those surveyed said that they look back fondly at their first car.

Some 61 percent say driving has given them a sense of freedom and independence, while a third (33 percent) admit to giving their car a name.

Amy Rootham, car insurance expert at Compare the Market, commented: “While it’s encouraging to see average premiums fall for newly qualified drivers, insurance is still a major part of the first-year budget. The car you choose can make a real difference. Opting for a smaller engine or a vehicle in a lower insurance group can help keep costs down.

“Telematics or ‘black box’ insurance policies can also be a good option for young or new drivers, as they’re often more affordable and can encourage and reward safer driving. Considering these things whilst shopping around can help you find a good deal within your budget.”

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