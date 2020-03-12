Anthony Joshua shows off custom-built Range Rover

Heavyweight world champion boxer Anthony Joshua has taken delivery of a special commission Range Rover SVAutobiography from Land Rover.

He collected his new heavyweight car outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London – the place where he started his sporting journey.

Unique touches on this SVA Range Rover include a special B-pillar badge with his family crest, plus recognition of his four heavyweight world titles. Joshua’s initials are embroidered on the headrests, too.

An ‘AJBXNG’ graphic features on the commissioning plaque on the centre console, as well as the illuminated sill treadplates. The alloy trim on the dashboard also has Joshua’s name engraved, while the interior door handles have subtle boxing glove motifs etched into them.

On the outside, Joshua’s car is finished in a bespoke black paintwork. The grille, side vent graphics and door handles are ‘Graphite Atlas’ grey. Union Jack flags feature on the wing vents, along with ‘258’ – the name of his management company.

The car is finished off by 22-inch split-spoke alloys. Turning these is the SVAutobiography’s 565hp supercharged V8, so Joshua won’t be late for any engagements.

Joshua is currently preparing for his next fight, against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev. With the stresses and intensity of his day job, it makes sense for him to want a comforting and cossetting car.

Good job he likely has somewhere safe to store it, too, given it’s a model high on the hitlist for keyless theft attacks.

“With family and media commitments here in London and my training base in Sheffield, I spend lots of time on the road,” Joshua said.

“The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation for taking my ideas and making them real.”