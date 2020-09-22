Positive Covid tests sees Porsche pull drivers from 24-hour race

Porsche has withdrawn nine racing drivers who competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours from taking part in this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours race in Germany.

The manufacturer is still taking part but in a much-reduced capacity.

The reason is because three people who worked at the Le Mans 24 Hours in France have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the works Porsche Motorsport team and customer teams are affected.

The popular Manthey-Racing #911 car, nicknamed ‘Grello’ by fans, has already been withdrawn entirely from the event.

Porsche had entered a total of six 911 GT3 R racers; the team is working with affected to teams to make sure the remaining cars can compete.

“People’s health comes first for us,” said Porsche Motorsport VP Fritz Enzinger.

“We put the needs of many ahead of our sporting goals.

“We’ll do everything we can to give our customer teams the best possible support in the upcoming race by providing operational personnel and available works drivers.”

Affected teams and drivers:

KCMG #18: Richard Lietz, Patrick Pilet, Romain Dumas

KCMG #19: Romain Dumas

Fricadelli Racing #31: Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Falken Motorsport #33: Thomas Preining

Falken Motorsport #44: Matteo Cairoli

Manthey-Racing #911: Julien Andlauer, Matt Campbell

ALSO READ

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet (2020) review

Rush hour returns – and the school run is to blame

Zenvo: the Danish supercar company that does things differently