New Porsche app guides you to the best driving roads

Porsche has released a free app to help keen drivers find beautiful landscapes and good driving roads anywhere in the world. And you don’t need to own a Porsche to use it.

You do need an Apple device, though. The Porsche Roads app is only available on the Apple app store at present, but should be in the Google Play Store before long – so Android-using enthusiasts won’t have long to wait.

Given the Apple version works with CarPlay, we can assume it’ll be Android Auto compatible as well.

The Roads app will be regularly updated with new functions. It currently has more than 2,000 routes, submitted by users, from all over the world. All users can add driving routes to the collection, so that list is growing by the day.

The app also allows access by community members to a magazine dedicated to the important scenes and sights along the best routes. The goal for the app is to be the largest user-generated collection of scenic and high-quality driving roads.

Putting Roads to the test

Travel blogger Sebastian Canaves put the app to the test by driving a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS along the Wild Atlantic Way, through the north-western part of Ireland. Canaves used the Roads recording function, to share the route he took with the community in the app.

Roads users are able to drive that route, following turn-by-turn navigation, and rate it. You can also follow other users and be up-to-date when they post new routes.

“Doing a journey like this by car gives you a very special feeling: the absolute freedom to drive wherever the road takes you,” he said. “With Roads, I can share this passion with other people who love driving and make my contribution to the world’s largest collection of epic routes.”