New Kia Sorento to be unveiled on Facebook

Kia will launch the fourth-generation Sorento SUV on a Facebook live stream on 19 March. This follows the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show due to the coronavirus.

The stream will begin this Thursday at 1130 GMT (1230 CET). Kia is inviting viewers to participate by asking questions via the comments section. Representatives from the Korean company will be on hand to answer them.

Those who ask the best questions will be rewarded, with 60 six-month print and digital subscriptions to Time magazine up for grabs. The subscriptions will be awarded to those who ask the 60 best questions.

2020 Kia Sorento: mature and desirable

With the 2020 Sorento, Kia has looked to inject some maturity and coolness. It unashamedly borrows some style from the larger and more luxurious Telluride.

Kia says the design is centred around ‘refined boldness’. Stylish, elegant, but still sturdy and tough-looking. The ‘sharper lines, high-tech details, and elongated proportions’ lend the new Sorento a ‘more confident and mature presence’.

The A-pillar is 30mm further back from the front axle, allowing a more ‘cab-rearward’ design. The redesign continues on the inside, with updated infotainment and a move towards a premium feel.

The Sorento is getting a big update under the skin, with a selection of ‘Smartstream’ electrified powertrains. This will be the first Sorento to boast hybrid power.