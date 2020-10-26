New Fiat 500: prices, specs and release date of Fiat’s all-electric city car

The new Fiat 500 will be priced from £19,995 and ordering will open later in the year for first deliveries from March 2021

Richard Aucock
New Fiat 500 2021

The new Fiat 500 has become fully-electric for 2021 and pricing will start from £19,995 once the Plug-in Car Grant is taken off.

Fiat will open ordering for the new 500 EV in December and is expecting first UK deliveries to begin in March 2021.

Both hatchback and open-roof cabrio bodystyles will be available, and Fiat is offering two different battery sizes for the new electric 500.

The car will be sold in three trim levels: Action, Passion and Icon.

Fiat is also weighing up the potential to introduce a unique ‘3+1’ version, with an extra mini door on one side to help rear passengers get in and out.

New Fiat 500 2021

What is the range of the new electric Fiat 500?

Fiat offers two battery sizes with the new Tesla-inspired 500 EV. The basic battery is fitted to the cheapest £19,995 Action, and has a capacity of 23.8kWh.

This gives the entry-level electric Fiat 500 a range of 115 miles on the official WLTP test cycle.

Fiat calculates those who drive only in the city could get a range of more than 150 miles.

Passion and Icon models are fitted with a much larger 42kWh battery. This gives a range of up to 199 miles on the official WLTP test cycle.

Again, if drivers stick to lower-intensity city centre use, the range extends further – up to 285 miles, calculates Fiat.

New Fiat 500 2021

How do you charge the new electric Fiat 500?

All electric Fiat 500 have a charging socket on the right rear panel.

Even the entry-level Action has a 50kW fast charging system as standard. Fiat says this delivers 30 miles of range in less than 10 minutes.

The mid-range 500 Passion and top-spec Icon have increased 85kW DC fast charging capability. Recharging the battery to 80 percent range takes 35 minutes; adding 30 miles of charge takes five minutes.

2021 Electric Fiat 500 features

The all-electric Fiat 500 is based on an entirely new platform, says Fiat. The battery is mounted in a bespoke cradle underneath the car so boot space shouldn’t be compromised.

Standard driver assist features include attention assist, lane control, traffic sign recognition and the all-important Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Fiat says the new electric 500 is the first car in its sector to be equipped with level 2 autonomy.

New Fiat 500 2021

New Fiat 500 specs

Action – prices from £19,995

  • 95hp electric motor
  • 23.8kwh battery
  • 0-62mph in 9.5 seconds
  • 15-inch wheels
  • ‘Smart audio’ smartphone cradle with Bluetooth connection linking to the speakers (use with a specific Fiat 500 app)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 7.0-inch TFT digital driver display
  • Hatchback only

Passion – prices from £23,495

  • 42kWh battery
  • 118hp electric motor
  • 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds
  • 15-inch two-tone gloss finish wheels
  • LED running lights
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • ‘Hey Fiat’ voice assistant
  • Cruise control
  • Climate control
  • Cabrio: from £26,145

Icon – prices from £24,995

  • 42kWh battery
  • 118hp electric motor
  • 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds
  • 10.25-inch ‘cinerama’ infotainment
  • Sat nav
  • 16-inch dark-finish wheels
  • Keyless entry with wearable ‘pebble’ key
  • Body-colour dashboard
  • Optional wood effect dashboard
  • Optional vegan steering wheel
  • Cabrio: from £27,645

