New 2020 Honda Jazz prices start from £18,980

Ordering for the all-new 2020 Honda Jazz has opened, with prices for the new hybrid model starting from £18,980.

This buys a Jazz SE model; mid-grade SR is £20,180 and top-spec EX is £21,380.

The SUV-inspired Honda Jazz Crosstar EX costs £23,580.

Every new Honda Jazz features a two-motor petrol-electric hybrid engine, rather than today’s basic 1.3-litre petrol.

This delivers more than 62mpg and CO2 emissions from 102g/km.

Honda says this gives an ‘EV-like’ drive and reduced running costs.

It should help offset the higher prices for the new car compared to today’s model: an entry-level version of the outgoing Jazz costs from £14,760.

Honda is also offering a 5.9 percent APR, 36-month PCP deal on the new Jazz, with prices starting from £225 a month.

Today’s model is offered on zero percent finance from £165 a month.

Interestingly, the ‘free’ paint colour is Crystal Black: in 2019, black was the second most-popular colour for British new car buyers. Premium metallic paint is £550 and ‘premium+’ hues are £650.

The Honda Crosstar only comes in two-tone combinations, with a gloss black roof.

Honda bosses believe the new electrified Jazz will complement the new all-electric Honda e in retailer showrooms.

“The electrified Jazz is designed to encourage those who might not be prepared to make the leap to a full electric drivetrain,” said Honda UK head of car Phil Webb.

“The new Jazz is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to a fully-electrified range and is another symbolic step towards our electric vision for 100 percent of European sales to be electrified by 2022.”

Deliveries of the new Honda Jazz will begin from early Q2 – April onwards.