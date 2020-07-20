Moto trials big price cut for motorway fuel

Motorway services operator Moto is trialling an 8p a litre fuel price reduction at three service stations – and if more motorists start filling up, the price drop could go nationwide.

Moto is the UK’s largest motorway service area operator, operating 47 forecourts across the country.

The trial is running at Frankley services on the M5 near Birmingham, Lancaster on the M6 and Donington Park on the M1 near Derby.

The 8p a litre price reduction matches the average price at local filling stations and is within 5p a litre of the average supermarket fuel price.

Unleaded will cost 111.9p per litre and diesel will cost 117.9p per litre.

So significant is the price reduction, Moto says it would reduce the cost of filling the average fuel tank by more than £4.

Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan said: “Times are tough, and we know from our customer insight that motorists want to see lower fuel prices to help them make their money go as far as possible.

We are hoping that, subject to a successful trial, we will be able to roll out these fuel price cuts to all our Moto-operated petrol stations.”

Cut fuel VAT

Moto’s chief executive Mr McMeikan (pictured above) has also written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for a cut in VAT on fuel to match the VAT cut for the hospitality sector.

This has been reduced from 20 percent to five percent.

“A cut in VAT on fuel,” said Mr McMeikan, “would instantly put more money into people’s pockets at precisely the time they need to be travelling again for work, visiting loved ones and during the expected increase in staycations.”

Fuel duty currently accounts for 57.95p per litre of fuel, with 20 percent VAT added on top.

