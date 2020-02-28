New Mini Electric offers 5,000 miles of free electricity

Mini is partnering with green electricity supplier Ovo Energy to offer 5,000 miles of free power to its customers.

The bundle is available for Mini Electric buyers who switch to the Ovo Energy ‘EV Everywhere’ package.

The tariff uses 100 percent renewable electricity.

Those ‘free miles’ come via an £11 discount off the owner’s monthly electricity bill for a year.

This adds up to 5,000 free miles for drivers who charge up on the off-peak Economy 7 rate. For those who use the regular single-rate tariff, it’s equal to 3,300 free miles.

The Ovo Energy deal also includes free membership of Polar Plus, BP Chargemaster’s nationwide EV charging network. It’s described as the UK’s largest network, with more than 7,000 public charging points.

“Our Mini Electric customers have already taken a big step in lowering their carbon emissions,” said Mini UK director David George.

“We’re pleased now to recommend this exclusive offer with Ovo Energy, for those drivers who want to reduce their footprint even further.”

Tom Packenham from Ovo Energy said: “Our EV Everywhere bundle helps customers have more control over their total energy usage, with a complete at-home and on-the-go energy solution, enabling zero-carbon driving.”