Should you buy a dehumidifier for your classic car this winter?

Many classic car owners will put their vehicle into hibernation for the winter. Which is where using a dehumidifier comes in.
Used correctly, a dehumidifier will minimise the effects of rust, stop mildew growing on the seats and prevent carpets and other trim from getting soggy.
A dehumidifier is equally beneficial if you are storing a motorcycle, machinery or tools in a garage. So how do you choose the right one?
For unheated garages, a desiccant system is preferable to a compressor unit, as they operate at lower temperatures. They also tend to be lighter, which could be a factor if you intend to move the dehumidifier.
Crucially, from a classic car perspective, desiccant dehumidifiers have the ability to reduce the relative humidity to 40 percent or lower – below the rusting point of metal.
A basic compressor unit will be ineffective at temperatures below 15ºC, so isn’t well suited to winter use.
Choosing a unit with an automatic restart function means the dehumidifier will kick back in after a power cut, rather than going into standby mode. Meanwhile, a unit with continuous drain-off means you have the option to feed a hose into a sink, drain point or separate holding tank.
How to get the best from a dehumidifier
Dehumidifier manufacturer Meaco has the following advice for motorists storing a car in a garage:
- Place the dehumidifier on a level surface
- Drain the water using a hose, preferably into a sink, to avoid the unit going into standby mode when the tank is full
- Use as little hose as possible, as too much will create negative air pressure
- Don’t use a plug-in timer, as desiccant dehumidifiers have a cool-down facility to prolong the life of the unit
- Seal the garage the best you can
- Leave the doors of the vehicle open, so that damp air can migrate to the dehumidifier
- Cleaning the filter will increase the lifespan of the dehumidifier and maintain efficiency
A quick look on the Meaco website reveals desiccant dehumidifier units are available from around £150. Needless to say, that’s a significantly cheaper option than repairing a rusty vehicle or replacing damp carpets in the spring…
