Should you buy a dehumidifier for your classic car this winter?

Own a classic car? A dehumidifier can minimise the effects of rust, prevent mildew from forming on the interior and remove dampness.

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
A dehumidifier for use in a garage

Many classic car owners will put their vehicle into hibernation for the winter. Which is where using a dehumidifier comes in.

Used correctly, a dehumidifier will minimise the effects of rust, stop mildew growing on the seats and prevent carpets and other trim from getting soggy.

A dehumidifier is equally beneficial if you are storing a motorcycle, machinery or tools in a garage. So how do you choose the right one?

For unheated garages, a desiccant system is preferable to a compressor unit, as they operate at lower temperatures. They also tend to be lighter, which could be a factor if you intend to move the dehumidifier.

Crucially, from a classic car perspective, desiccant dehumidifiers have the ability to reduce the relative humidity to 40 percent or lower – below the rusting point of metal.

A basic compressor unit will be ineffective at temperatures below 15ºC, so isn’t well suited to winter use. 

Choosing a unit with an automatic restart function means the dehumidifier will kick back in after a power cut, rather than going into standby mode. Meanwhile, a unit with continuous drain-off means you have the option to feed a hose into a sink, drain point or separate holding tank.

How to get the best from a dehumidifier

Using a dehumidifier

Dehumidifier manufacturer Meaco has the following advice for motorists storing a car in a garage:

  • Place the dehumidifier on a level surface
  • Drain the water using a hose, preferably into a sink, to avoid the unit going into standby mode when the tank is full
  • Use as little hose as possible, as too much will create negative air pressure
  • Don’t use a plug-in timer, as desiccant dehumidifiers have a cool-down facility to prolong the life of the unit
  • Seal the garage the best you can
  • Leave the doors of the vehicle open, so that damp air can migrate to the dehumidifier
  • Cleaning the filter will increase the lifespan of the dehumidifier and maintain efficiency

A quick look on the Meaco website reveals desiccant dehumidifier units are available from around £150. Needless to say, that’s a significantly cheaper option than repairing a rusty vehicle or replacing damp carpets in the spring…

ALSO READ:

Winter tyres: are they worth the expense for driving in the UK?

Inside Fiat’s incredible classic car collection

Classic car news and reviews on Retro Motor

Related Articles

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

The boxy Honda Freed is Japan’s Car of the Year

John Redfern - 0
Beating nine other rivals to win Japan Car of the Year, the boxy Honda Freed MPV finished ahead of the Mazda CX-80 and Mini Cooper.

BMW has brought the famous Need for Speed M3 GTR to life

John Redfern - 0
A star of the 2005 'Need for Speed: Most Wanted' video game, BMW has created a real-world version of this iconic E46 M3 GTR.

Give the gift of a new Renault 4 for £150 this Christmas

John Redfern - 0
For £150, the R4 R Pass allows priority ordering of the new, fully electric Renault 4, which arrives in the UK next year.

Ford Escort RS Mk1 returns as an official continuation car – 50 years on

John Redfern - 1
A classic fast Ford is making a dramatic comeback, thanks to Boreham Motorworks and its continuation Mk1 Escort RS.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice