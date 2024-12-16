Should you buy a dehumidifier for your classic car this winter?

Many classic car owners will put their vehicle into hibernation for the winter. Which is where using a dehumidifier comes in.

Used correctly, a dehumidifier will minimise the effects of rust, stop mildew growing on the seats and prevent carpets and other trim from getting soggy.

A dehumidifier is equally beneficial if you are storing a motorcycle, machinery or tools in a garage. So how do you choose the right one?

For unheated garages, a desiccant system is preferable to a compressor unit, as they operate at lower temperatures. They also tend to be lighter, which could be a factor if you intend to move the dehumidifier.

Crucially, from a classic car perspective, desiccant dehumidifiers have the ability to reduce the relative humidity to 40 percent or lower – below the rusting point of metal.

A basic compressor unit will be ineffective at temperatures below 15ºC, so isn’t well suited to winter use.

Choosing a unit with an automatic restart function means the dehumidifier will kick back in after a power cut, rather than going into standby mode. Meanwhile, a unit with continuous drain-off means you have the option to feed a hose into a sink, drain point or separate holding tank.

How to get the best from a dehumidifier

Dehumidifier manufacturer Meaco has the following advice for motorists storing a car in a garage:

Place the dehumidifier on a level surface

Drain the water using a hose, preferably into a sink, to avoid the unit going into standby mode when the tank is full

Use as little hose as possible, as too much will create negative air pressure

Don’t use a plug-in timer, as desiccant dehumidifiers have a cool-down facility to prolong the life of the unit

Seal the garage the best you can

Leave the doors of the vehicle open, so that damp air can migrate to the dehumidifier

Cleaning the filter will increase the lifespan of the dehumidifier and maintain efficiency

A quick look on the Meaco website reveals desiccant dehumidifier units are available from around £150. Needless to say, that’s a significantly cheaper option than repairing a rusty vehicle or replacing damp carpets in the spring…

ALSO READ:

Winter tyres: are they worth the expense for driving in the UK?

Inside Fiat’s incredible classic car collection

Classic car news and reviews on Retro Motor