M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.

Richard Aucock
Jaguar SUV using a toll road

Prices for cars using the M6 Toll road will rise by up to 30p a trip from 4 December, although rates for vans and trucks will be held.

The operator of the M6 Toll has also announced a new pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving a heavily discounted rate for short local journeys.

The aim is to encourage local drivers to use the M6 Toll (also known as the Midland Expressway) rather than congested roads such as the A5 and A38.

A FlexiPass costs £29 for 10 journeys that start and end at the T4, T5 and T6 junctions. Trips can be carried out at any time: day or night, week or weekend.

It works out at £2.90 a journey, compared to the new daytime rate of £4.90 for cars using the junctions from 4 December 2020.  

The FlexiPass will be introduced in January 2021.

“The new FlexiPass will help to encourage more short, local journeys on the M6 Toll by providing local road users with a flexible and discounted pricing option and achieve the aim of alleviating congestion on local roads,” said M6 Toll chief executive Andy Cliffe.

“It’s the latest in a suite of products designed to provide drivers with an accessible and cost-effective way of using the M6 Toll.”

Motorists pay one of two different rates when using the M6 Toll. The more expensive rate is called the mainline price. It is charged to those using the full length of the motorway, exiting via the north or south mainline plazas.

The cheaper rate is called the junction price, for motorists exiting at a junction and not using the full length of the road.  

From 4 December, the mainline weekday price for cars will be £6.90 and the junction price will be £4.90.

M6 Toll pricing table from 4 December 2020

Richard Aucock
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently chairman of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

