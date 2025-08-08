New Kamm 912T brings daily-driver comfort to a classic Porsche

Restomod specialist Kamm has revealed the new 912T, aimed at those who want a classic Porsche to enjoy every day.

Following the launch of the purist Kamm 912C, the Hungarian company has built a retro sports car designed for more than Sunday drives.

Kamm intends for the 912T to be ‘thrilling to drive hard one moment’, but then allow its owner to ‘relax and enjoy the journey the next’.

Performance and comfort combined

Miklós Kázmér, Kamm founder and CEO, explained: “The Kamm 912C is our ultimate interpretation of the iconic 912 for those who desire performance on both the road and track. But when we were asked if we could build a more relaxed, touring version, we were excited to create the 912T.”

“The 912 is a timeless classic and in the 912T we have re-imagined it as a sports tourer that delivers elevated comfort without diluting the pure joy of driving.”

Lightweight construction is still central to Kamm’s philosophy, but the extra comforts of the 912T add around 100kg compared to the 912C. However, a kerb weight of 860kg still makes the Touring substantially lighter than the original Porsche.

Kamm’s use of carbon fibre bodywork, manufactured in-house, has kept weight down – and is used for the bumpers, wings, bonnet and engine lid. Glass windows aid refinement, compared to the polycarbonate parts found on the 912C.

Coupe or Targa body styles

A 2.0-litre air-cooled flat-four engine serves up 163hp, its 6,500rpm redline slightly lower than in the 912C. The exhaust system has been tuned for quieter cruising, with the five-speed manual gearbox also revised.

Kamm’s adjustable TracTive suspension has been retuned for extra ride comfort, while still retaining plenty of analogue feel and feedback.

Brembo brakes are fitted as standard. Buyers can choose between 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels or retro steel-look rims.

There is also a choice of coupe or open-top Targa body styles, the latter with a lift-out roof panel.

Book your build slot now

Shapely sports seats by Fusina feature extra padding for long-distance comfort. A set of bespoke Smiths gauges and a Fusina Racing steering wheel complete the interior.

Available options include an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, along with wireless smartphone charging.

Prices for the Kamm 912T will start at €245,000 (approximately £214,000), excluding the cost of a donor car. Build slots can be reserved now with a deposit of €10,000 (£8,800).

Production of the 912T will be in batches of five cars, with the first vehicles scheduled for build in early 2026.

