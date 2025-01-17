Kamm 912c Targa is a fresh twist on the classic Porsche restomod

Hungarian restomod specialist Kamm has revealed an open-top Targa version of its modified Porsche 912.

Following the 912c coupe launched last year, the stylish new 912c Targa promises to combine old-school driving fun with modern usability.

The first Kamm 912c Targa (pictured here) is based on a 1968 Porsche 912 Targa, complete with the desirable ‘soft window’ roof and an eye-catching Tangerine colour scheme.

Retro style, modern performance

Produced between 1965 and 1969, the Porsche 912 was an entry-level alternative to the 911. Replacing the 356, it used a 1.6-litre flat-four engine instead of the usual flat-six.

The original 912 was already a featherweight, but Kamm has placed the 912c Targa on a strict diet, helped by extensive use of carbon fibre.

Almost every body panel is crafted from the lightweight material, including the bumpers, doors, wings and engine cover. With polycarbonate windows and carbon fibre wing mirrors, the 912c Targa tips the scales at less than 800kg.

The standard engine is ditched for a new 2.0-litre flat-four, which breathes better thanks to independent throttle bodies and a bespoke Kamm airbox. With 185hp and 151lb ft of torque, performance will certainly be brisk.

An uprated five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox is fitted, with a choice of three shift patterns – plus a ZF limited-slip differential.

Beach cruiser or road racer

Brembo brakes are used for stopping the Targa, while TracTive semi-active coilover suspension is a world away from the the springs and dampers fitted in Stuttgart.

To enhance its retro appeal, Kamm has fitted the demo 912c Targa with Cibie spot lights and alloy wheels that resemble classic steel rims, plus a roof rack made from carbon fibre.

Along with a complete overhaul of its electrics, the interior of the 912c Targa has a Fusina Racing steering wheel, electric air conditioning, lightweight carpets and a sound system with lightweight speakers.

Customers can choose between racing- or touring-spec carbon fibre seats, along with optional FIA-specification harnesses. A bolt-in roll cage can be added for good measure.

The future is orange

Following the debut of the 912c Targa, company founder Miklos Kazmer commented: “As with all Kamm cars, the 912c Targa will be equally at home on the street as it is the track. And what better way to enjoy life than a fast drive to the beach in a soft-window Kamm 912c Targa, ready for a day of fun and relaxation.“

Inevitably, this brand of restomod relaxation comes with a substantial price tag, with the launch edition Kamm 912c Targa priced at €395,000 (approx. £333,000).

Build slots are now open for buyers to commission their own 912c coupe or Targa, including near-endless options for individual customisation.

