Car insurer offers free home recovery until September

Car insurance company NFU Mutual is providing free RAC recovery and home breakdown cover as the lockdown lifts.

The offer applies to more than 600,000 of NFU’s car and light van customers. It remains valid until 31 August, even if UK lockdown restrictions are fully lifted before that date.

RAC data shows a 78 percent increase in home breakdowns between 23 March and 11 May, with a record number of call-outs due to flat batteries.

This number is expected to increase in the coming months.

Battery breakdowns at record level

The NFU offer includes national recovery and home start (normally an addition to standard RAC breakdown cover).

To quote the small print: ‘The cover will include emergency roadside assistance, recovery of the vehicle, driver and passengers to any UK destination if the vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside, accidental mis-fuelling cover, unlimited call outs and no call-out charges, and small hire car for 48 hours if the vehicle needs a longer repair and the repair cannot be done the same day.’

Motorcycles and larger commercial vehicles (e.g. tractors and lorries over 3.5 tonnes) aren’t covered, but the vast majority of NFU Mutual policyholders will be eligible.

There is no need to activate the offer. If you are insured with NFU Mutual and need RAC assistance, simply call 0800 282 652 and select ‘breakdown’ when prompted, quoting your vehicle registration.

