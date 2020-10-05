Highways England reveals high-tech new gritters

Highways England has taken delivery of 93 new road gritters that feature innovative technology and a higher operating speed.

The new vehicles have GPS-enabled tech that allows operators to programme the gritters with information specific to each route.

Salt can be spread onto roads automatically, with the vehicle taking into account bridges and other road features.

The new vehicles also operate at a higher speed: 50mph instead of 40mph.

They are easier to set up and improved visibility means they will be safer for drivers to use in severe weather conditions.

The new vehicles will boost Highways England’s fleet of 535 road gritters, operated by a team of more than 1,300 drivers.

The vehicles have all been fully serviced over the summer months. They are based at 127 strategic locations across England.

Highways England also has a fleet of 23 snow blowers – and salt reserves of more than 280,000 tonnes.

To prepare for winter, the organisation is now advising motorists to get a snow kit ready for their vehicle. This should include:

Ice scraper

De-icer

Warm clothes

Blankets

Food and drink

Sunglasses

