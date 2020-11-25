Green number plates to go live on 8 December 2020

Green number plates can be fitted to new or existing zero-emission vehicles from 8 December 2020. This has been confirmed by the Department for Transport and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

The front and rear number plates will carry a green strip on the left-hand side to make it easier to identify 100 percent zero-emission vehicles. This should assist local authorities when rolling out zero-emission zones and free parking for electric cars.

The government first floated the idea in 2018, following similar schemes in Norway, Canada and China. The aim is to encourage the uptake of cleaner vehicles, as the country prepares for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

‘Unlock a number of incentives’

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.

“Green number plates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.

“We’re supporting small businesses to develop the transport tech of the future through a multi-million pound investment, ensuring that UK businesses remain at the forefront of low carbon innovation and research.”

The British Number Plate Manufacturers Association (BNMA) says the green flash should be colour Pantone 7481c or very similar, between 40mm and 50mm in width, and reflective for 24-hour visibility.

Companies are gearing up for the supply of green number plates. Gould Autoplates & Signs Ltd will produce plates that are 99 percent recyclable and backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Click here to check if your vehicle is eligible for green number plates

READ MORE:

Brexit and International Driving Permits: what you need to know

‘Shocking’ rise in drivers caught speeding during lockdown

Land Rover Defender thefts on the rise AGAIN