Government withdraws warning to ‘avoid petrol stations’

The government has clarified advice that appeared to suggest motorists should avoid filling stations, garages and motorway services

Richard Aucock
Filling a car with fuel at a petrol station

The Department for Transport has clarified misleading advice that appeared to suggest motorists should avoid filling stations, garages and motorway services to stem the spread of Covid.

Originally, an ‘Easy Read’ guidance booklet stated that motorists should “only stop at petrol stations or motorway service stations if you really need to”.

This conflicted with advice on the DfT’s own website, advising motorists to simply limit their time, keep their distance from others and pay contactless.

The Petrol Retailers Association raised this with the DfT and the organisation has now remedied the advice.

It explained to the PRA that the Easy Read guidance “wrongly oversimplified” the situation.

“To be clear – petrol stations and motorway service areas remain vital in providing a safe place for motorists to stop, refuel and take a short break from driving.

“There has not been a chance in policy on petrol stations.”

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said the organisation was “immensely pleased that the government has listened to our suggestions”.

ALSO READ

Brittany Ferries lays up ships due to drop in demand

Highway Code: cyclists could get priority on the roads

Coronavirus brings Porsche racing drivers out of retirement

Related Articles

Car News

Coronavirus brings Porsche racing drivers out of retirement

John Redfern - 0
Former Porsche Motorsport racers Timo Bernhard and Jörg Bergmeister have been drafted in for the Nürburgring 24 Hour endurance race
Read more
Car News

Caura app aims to save motorists time, money – and...

Richard Aucock - 0
Caura wants to be the only smartphone app to manage motorists’ car ownership by aggregating parking, tolls, MOT, car insurance and more
Read more
Car News

BMW M3 and M4 Competition news, prices and specs

Richard Aucock - 1
The 510hp BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition will land in the UK from March 2021 with prices from £74,755
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

New 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI and GTE news, prices and specs

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The eighth generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced from £33,460; VW is also launching a plug-in hybrid Golf GTI alongside it
Read more

FCA car insurance proposals to stamp out ‘price walking’

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The Financial Conduct Authority wants car insurers to stop penalising existing customers with annual price rises, which cost drivers billions.
Read more

New 2020 MG5 EV news, prices, specs and on-sale date

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The MG5 EV is a family-sized family fully electric estate car on sale from October 2020 with prices starting from £24,495
Read more

New Ford Puma ST news, prices, specs and on-sale date

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The new Ford Puma ST is a 200hp hot SUV with 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, a tuned chassis, sports styling and prices from £28,495
Read more

News

Car Reviews

2016 Toyota Prius review: first drive

Peter Burgess - 0
Fourth generation of Toyota's ground-breaking Prius petrol-electric hybrid car is even more fuel-efficient and green; newfound style is welcome too
Read more
Car News

‘Coldest winter in 50 years’ could leave scared drivers stranded

Ethan Jupp - 0
If the ‘coldest winter in 50 years’ predicted by the Daily Mirror comes to pass, it may leave more than half of motorists too scared to drive.
Read more
Car News

Bentley GT racing drivers ready to compete in charity esports challenge on Sunday

John Redfern - 0
Four Bentley drivers will take part in the SRO E-Sports GT Series Charity Challenge this weekend, using virtual Continental GT3 cars
Read more

Features

Car News

The Grand Tour season 4: first trailer released

Ethan Jupp - 0
The trailer for season four of The Grand Tour is here, previewing how Clarkson and co. swap cars for boats in Cambodia and Vietnam.
Read more
Car News

Revealed: the world’s best selling cars of 2016

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 3
If you’re looking for some exclusivity, these are the cars to avoid – we round-up Planet Earth's 10 most popular cars last year
Read more
Car News

New Renault Clio breaks cover ahead of Geneva 2019 debut

Richard Aucock - 0
The 2019 Renault Clio is here, with an evolutionary look that aims to bring added quality and sophistication to the well-loved outgoing model
Read more

Reviews

Advice

Cold snap 2020: Driving safely in ice and snow

Ethan Jupp - 0
As sleet and snow spread across the UK, our five easy-to-follow tips explain how to drive safely in cold conditions.
Read more
Advice

How much does it cost to tax your car?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Car tax is a confusing business. Buy a new electric car and you pay nothing in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), but the same is true of a 1970s classic with a V8.
Read more
Advice

Why you may discover a puddle of water under your car on hot days

Richard Aucock - 0
In hot weather, many parked cars will have pools of water beneath their engines. What causes this issue – and should you be worried?
Read more

Advice

Advice

How to use the Eurotunnel Channel Tunnel

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Eurotunnel Le Shuttle is the quickest way to cross the English Channel. It takes just 35 minutes to travel from platform to platform.
Read more
Advice

How to make your car last longer

Motoring Research - 0
Helpful advice on how to make your car live longer, including basic maintenance, cleaning, rust-proofing and looking after the battery.
Read more
Advice

How to avoid distractions behind the wheel

Ethan Jupp - 0
What distractions get us most when we're driving, and how can we avoid them? Here's our guide to staying on your game behind the wheel
Read more