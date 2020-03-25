Goodwood to host virtual 78MM Members’ Meeting

The annual Goodwood Members’ Meeting was due to take place this weekend (28th and 29th March 2020) before the coronavirus crisis took full effect. Now, with the event postponed, Goodwood will put on a virtual show in its place.

There will be a live stream between 10am and 6pm, both on Saturday and Sunday. This will include a selection of six demonstrations and 17 races from past events that will be streamed ‘live’.

As with other Goodwood events, interaction is encouraged on social media. You can tweet and comment on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag ‘#78mm’. There will also be a live blog running to accompany the action.

As it’s a compilation of sorts, the Goodwood team has the unique opportunity to try to please everyone. They say they have ‘struck the right balance of excellent action for all tastes’. The team will also take recommendations, if there’s a race you want to see you see included.

The 78th Members’ Meeting is due to take place at a later date. Whether the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival will be affected by the pandemic remains to be confirmed.

For motorsport in general, Motorsport UK today extended its suspension of permits to 30 June.

“Motorsport UK has a vital role to play with its community in re-inforcing that, at this time of national emergency, we must all stay at home to play our part in protecting the NHS and ultimately saving lives,” said Motorsport UK chairman, David Richards.

“Today, the government have required that we effectively lock-down for a period of three weeks. However given that the most vulnerable in our society are required to isolate for three months, it is evident that the most responsible course of action was to propose a longer suspension of our sport.

“When we reflect back on this time, it will be a brief, but vital, hiatus from our everyday motorsport life and we must put this in perspective. This is a time of national unity and we need to come together with the broader public community to do all we can to support this battle and ultimately save lives.”