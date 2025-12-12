Stunning Genesis G90 Wingback concept could make production

Genesis is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a standalone luxury marque, and has marked the occasion in some style.

Earlier this year, the Korean car manufacturer launched the GV60 Magma – the first model from its new performance sub-brand.

Joining the Genesis GV60 Magma and other models in Le Castellet, France, was this attention-grabbing G90 Wingback concept.

Developed from the flagship Genesis G90 saloon sold in North America and South Korea, the Wingback estate could be an exciting alternative to another same-again SUV.

Dividing the ‘multiplication of SUVs‘

Luc Donckerwolke, chief designer at Hyundai and Genesis, explained: “At the moment there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation.

“This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

The Peruvian-born designer says the Wingback is a “bridge between Magma and the One of One bespoke” build programme.

The high-performance shooting brake version of the Genesis G90 could thus become a reality, given that it uses an unmodified version of the 5.1-metre-long platform underpinning the saloon.

The question now is how much would Genesis customers be prepared to pay for a limited-edition hot estate, which could rival the BMW M5 Touring and Audi RS6 Avant.

‘Iron fist in a velvet glove’

When shaping the G90 Wingback Concept, Donckerwolke took inspiration from its previous Magma performance teasers.

This means a broad ‘Crest’ front grille, distinctive ‘Two-Line’ headlights, and the trademark ‘Parabolic Line’ that sweeps along the side profile.

Flared wheelarches housing 22-inch alloy wheels, a widened front bumper with deeper air intakes, and a pair of spoilers on the new tailgate are all unique to the Wingback Concept.

On the inside, suede-like quilted Chamude fabric is used extensively on the sports seats, steering wheel and dashboard. The idea, says Luc Donckerwolke, is to create an impression “of the iron fist in a velvet glove”.

Will the new G90 Wingback be sold?

No performance data has been released for the G90 Wingback Concept, although the regular saloon features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine.

Genesis is said to already be working on a Magma version of the four-door G90, however, which should offer considerably more than the current 415hp.

The luxury marque has revealed a host of concept models over the past decade, covering everything from convertibles to mid-engined supercars. There is currently no timeline as to when, or even if, the Genesis G90 Wingback might enter limited production.

Nonetheless, with the reveal of the production GV60 Magma, and even an entry into the hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2026, building a bespoke performance estate seems like a logical move for Genesis. Let’s hope so.

