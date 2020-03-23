Morrisons announces biggest ever cut to fuel prices

Morrisons has announced a record-breaking 12p a litre cut to petrol prices as global oil prices fall due to the coronavirus crisis.

Diesel prices have also fallen by 8p a litre.

The reductions will take the price of petrol at supermarket forecourts to around 104p a litre, while diesel should fall to 111p a litre.

ALSO SEE: Do I still need a car or motorcycle MOT during the coronavirus crisis?

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the cuts are the largest the motoring organisation has ever seen from a fuel retailer.

“These unprecedented times are leading to unprecedented price cuts on fuel.

“These savings will directly benefit those people who continue to rely on their vehicles for essential journeys.”

Mr Williams did, however, urge motorists to heed government advice and “only travel if it absolutely needed”.

Darker side

Petrol prices will fall to a level last seen four years ago, said Mr Williams. Diesel will return to prices last seen in summer 2017.

“However, there is a darker side to these price cuts. Smaller independent forecourts who will already have been struggling due to a loss of trade recently will be extremely hard-pushed to reduce their prices at the present time with fewer people driving.

“It’s crucial they stay in business as they provide such an important service to drivers in parts of the country where the supermarkets have no footprint.”