As the motoring world takes stock of 2019, Ford can proudly talk of a longer-standing achievement. It has officially been the best-selling auto brand in America for a decade.

This is no surprise result for the Blue Oval, however. Its F-Series pick-ups have been at the top of the truck charts in America for 43 years. And for 38 years, they’ve been its favourite vehicles overall.

In 2019, the F-Series and Ranger sold nearly a million units.

In spite of the contraction of the sports car market worldwide, the Mustang remains a success for Ford. It was America’s best-selling sports car in 2019, and gained a 20 percent jump in the final months of the year – perhaps due to the introduction of the GT500.

Another big success story is the Transit van. It had its best year yet in the US market, since its introduction Stateside in 2014.

Overall, Ford has been America’s best-selling commercial van manufacturer for more than four decades straight.

“America’s best-selling brand for the past decade is on a roll,” said Mark Laneve, Ford vice president for US marketing sales and service.

“F-Series celebrates 43 years as the country’s favourite truck and 38 years as its overall vehicle, and Transit stood at the top of the van podium again. We promised a winning portfolio and that;s what we’re delivering with more on the way, including Mustang Mach-E, an all-new F-150 and the return of Bronco. It’s going to be an exciting year for new product at Ford.”

The total vehicle sales figures are slightly down when compared with 2018, though. There’s been a 1.3 percent drop in the fourth quarter of the year.

The most dramatic drop was in car sales, with a 41 percent fall for Q4, compared with 2018. Trucks witnessed a 15.9 percent jump for Q4, although SUVs were down 4.1 percent.