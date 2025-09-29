Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie is heading to auction

A unique example of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, ordered new by ex-F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, is set to be auctioned.

One of 150 examples of the Valkyrie coupe made, it will be sold as part of the Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction in Belgium.

The Australian driver confirmed his retirement from motorsport earlier this month, and has seemingly started to sell off his most valuable toys.

Ricciardo had been linked to the fledgling Cadillac Formula 1 Team ahead of its debut for the 2026 season. However, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were named as drivers for the new American outfit, with Colton Herta taking the reserve spot.

F1-style performance

Developed as a joint project between Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin, the team’s title sponsor at the time, the Valkyrie featured design input from legendary F1 engineer, Adrian Newey.

A lightweight carbon fibre monocoque chassis was combined with a mid-mounted and naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12. The Cosworth-built engine featured an F1-style KERS hybrid boost system, pushing its total output to 1,176hp.

With advanced aerodynamics, the Valkyrie can generate up to 1,800kg of downforce – around 500kg more than the weight of the car itself.

Limited to a top speed of 220mph, the Valkyrie is likely to feel quick even compared to some of Ricciardo’s previous company cars.

Tailored for the ‘Honey Badger’

Ricciardo commissioned Valkyrie number 089 in European specification and left-hand drive. A Q by Aston Martin Dichroic Dawn paint finish was chosen for the exterior, costing £30,000 alone.

The special hue was branded ‘Badger Blue’ in honour of Ricciardo’s nickname. It also appears on the roof strakes and painted wheel centres. Elsewhere, the Valkyrie’s bodywork is exposed, unpainted carbon fibre.

Some £40,000 was spent on a set of ultra-lightweight Magnesium Performance Wheels, with a centre-lock fitment aimed at track-day use.

On the inside, Ricciardo chose Pure Black Debossed Alcantara for the upholstery, matched with satin carbon fibre trim at a cost of £10,000. Further bespoke touches include silver-anodised toggle switches on the steering wheel, plus silver stitching for the carbon fibre seats.

Service plan included

Delivered to Ricciardo by Aston Martin Monaco, the Valkyrie has hardly been used, logging just 160km on its odometer.

A new owner will benefit from the Valkyrie’s recent 24-month service, along with the £62,000 ‘Intensified’ Valkyrie service plan, which is valid until 2027.

Ahead of the auction, Broad Arrow has given the Valkyrie a guide price of between £2.1 million and £2.45 million. We only have to wait until Friday 10 October to see how much Ricciardo’s Valkyrie sells for in Belgium.

