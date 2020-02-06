Dacia will give you £750 to buy a new Duster

The entire Dacia Duster range now comes with a £750 deposit contribution on cars ordered before 31 March 2020.

It’s part of Dacia’s new finance offers for 2020, with the deposit contribution available when you buy a Duster on a four-year PCP deal. Monthly repayments start from just £139 for the entry-level Access model.

The mid-range Dacia Duster SE Twenty TCe 130 is available for £184 per month after a deposit of £1,807. The interest rate is 6.9 percent APR.

In SE Twenty trim, the Duster comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a multi-view camera and blind-spot warning.

Make mine a 99

Meanwhile, the Dacia Sandero – Britain’s cheapest new car – is available for less than £100 a month on a four-year PCP deal.

The £99 deal is based on the entry-level Sandero Access, which might be a little too basic for most buyers. Although the steel wheels and unpainted bumpers aren’t deal-breakers, the absence of a radio, electric windows and air conditioning might be harder to live with.

Spending an extra £10 a month on the Sandero in Essential trim would be a wise move. At the very least, the Sandero Essential adds a radio, electric windows and air conditioning.

Finally, the Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway models are available for £119 and £189 per month respectively. The Logan MCV is Britain’s cheapest estate car and boasts a cavernous 573-litre boot.

Customers who own a car over six years old can also take advantage of Dacia’s ‘New for Old‘ scheme and save up to £1,000 on a new Dacia Duster and £500 if purchasing a Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV or Logan MCV Stepway.

Click here to discover the difference between Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Personal Contract Hire (PCH) and leasing. Make sure you choose the finance option that’s right for you before signing on the dotted line.