After weeks of teasing, Czinger has revealed the full specificaion of its 21C hypercar, due to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

A feast of new images allow us to fully drink in the details of this new 3D-printed exotic. Here we go…

Czinger 21C: the engine

One of the biggest mysteries around this new hypercar was exactly what powers it. In teaser videos, it didn’t sound like your average turbocharged small-block V8, or an exotic Italian V12. It had the tone of a racing car, and indeed, the spec sheet reads like something from motorsport.

It’s a 2.88-litre twin-turbocharged flat-crank V8 revs to a dizzying 11,000 rpm. It produces 1,250 hp, which means the 1,250 kg 21C has a power to weight ratio of one horsepower per kilogram.

Debuting Czinger Vehicles and the 21C. Ready for some stats? Achieving a true 1:1 power to weight ratio: 1250 hp, 1250 kg wet: powered by a 2.88-litre, flat-plane crank V8 with twin turbos located mid-vehicle, two electric motors on each front wheel to do a 8.1s quarter mile. pic.twitter.com/b97zqg2J83 — Czinger Vehicles (@CzingerVehicles) February 21, 2020

It’s not just the V8 creating that power, though. Augmenting it are two high-output electric motors, one for each front wheel, with full torque-vectoring capability. Powering those are very high-tech lithium-titanate batteries.

Putting the engine’s oomph to the rear wheels is a seven-speed automated manual transmission. Those familiar with old Ferrari F1 gearboxes and the original Aston Martin Vanquish may quiver in fear at the thought of that.

Fear not, it is a new proprietary design by Czinger, so we expect it’ll whip-crack shifts like the very best dual-clutchers.

Czinger 21C: performance figures

So what does it all add up to? Well, some seriously impressive figures. Czinger claims the 21C will get to 62mph in 1.9 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 8.1 seconds. Have that, Dom Toretto.

It’ll also do 0-186-0mph in 15 seconds, and 0-248-0 mph in 29 seconds. Top-end, it’ll be stomping (some) Bugattis at 268mph. Dizzying stuff. That jutting bodywork creates downforce of up to 250 kg at 155 mph, although that’s just for the standard car…

With what Czinger calls ‘Lightweight track configuration’, it can produce more than three times that: 790 kg at 155 mph. Top speed is reduced, however, to a lowly 236 mph.

Joking aside, that’s impressive for a high-downforce car. That’s because both benefit from the two seats being in-line in the middle of the car, allowing for a slim glasshouse and improved aerodynamics.

Czinger 21C: the design

What do you make of the looks? As we’ve said before regarding the teaser shots, it resembles a Grand Theft Auto reimagining and amalgamation of multiple supercars. On the flip side, it does have its own unique silhouette thanks to that seating layout.

Czinger says the design originates from the concept of functional art. ‘Line logic’ is how the cuts and lines in the car all connect, to serve a function. It certainly, as Czinger says, ‘looks like nothing else on the planet’. For us, Minority Report meets McLaren P1 about sums it up.

As for how that cockpit looks and feels? We’ll have to find out at the Geneva Motor Show, where Czinger will be taking orders for the limited run of 80 cars. Speaking of, one number we don’t know yet is price. Needless to say, it won’t be cheap…

