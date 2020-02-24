British drivers don’t understand new car gadgets

New research has highlighted the substantial lack of understanding that British motorists have of the technology that features in modern cars.

The research, conducted for the 2020 British Motor Show, found that one in three of us are in the dark about two crucial pieces of new car tech – ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and advanced infotainment.

What’s more, one in five said they use less than half of the technology that their car features. A paltry 10 percent said they understood less than a fifth of their car’s equipment.

Teaching tech at the British Motor Show

The organisers of the 2020 British Motor Show are therefore planning a series of educational sessions at the relaunched August motoring event.

“We’ll provide show visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in all of the latest and greatest tech that the car industry has to offer,” said British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle.

The goal is to provide education on the kind of features many may have, and could benefit from, but don’t use.

“It’s clear that consumers need greater understanding about just how technologically advanced cars are,” Entwistle continued.

“The British Motor Show 2020 is an indispensable opportunity for them to find out.”

Focus on features

Further research found that 71 percent of drivers feel they were not given adequate information or education by their dealer.

One in four, worryingly, said that no information whatsoever was given on their car’s tech. Many of these features are expensive boxes to tick on certain cars. If they go unused, it’s money wasted for the buyer.

The 2020 re-launch of the British Motor Show will take place at the Farnborough International Expo Centre. It runs during the summer holidays, between August 20-23.

Footfall is expected to be around 50,000 over the course of the show. Tickets are available for £18.50 for adults, or £37 for a family with free admittance for children.