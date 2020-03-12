Bentley special edition is inspired by Cheltenham races

Bentley has unveiled a one-off Continental GT Convertible inspired by what it calls ‘the greatest racecourse in the world’.

The Equestrian Edition was commissioned by Bentley Bristol and built by Bentley Mulliner in Crewe. Although a price hasn’t been revealed, we suspect you’ll need the pockets of a racehorse owner to be able to afford it.

Either that or some luck at this week’s Cheltenham Festival.

You’ll find horse and rider silhouettes on all four seats, which are finished, aptly, in sustainable saddle hide. The same silhouette can be found on the front fascia, along with a walnut veneer and gold detailing.

Elsewhere, the diamond quilting is crafted using a tweed fabric contrasted with a light blue stitch. Bentley Mulliner treadplates greet you when you open the door.

On the outside, the Equestrian Edition is finished in deep shade of green, with black trim replacing the bright chrome. Huge 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels complete the equestrian-inspired overhaul.

Bentley Mulliner now has a three-portfolio structure comprising Bentley Mulliner Collections, Bentley Mulliner Classic and Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt.

The Continental GT Convertible Equestrian Edition is the first member of the Collections portfolio, which offers bespoke servicing based on the existing model range. Customers can personalise their new Bentley, with options including unique colour-matched paint, plus hide and thread combinations.

Meanwhile, Classic will deliver classic car restorations and continuation models. The service was introduced last year with the news that the iconic Team Blower is to be reborn with a new build of 12 supercharged 4.5-litre examples. The company also completed a restoration on a 1939 Bentley Corniche.

Finally, Coachbuilt will offer rare coach-built cars to a select number of customers. Earlier this month, the company unveiled the Bacalar – a two-door Bentley inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept car.

Just 12 examples will be built, each one commanding a price of £1.5 million. Predictably, all 12 have been spoken for.

‘One step further’

Tracy Crump, Bentley Mulliner’s head of commercial operations, said: “While Bentley’s motto is ‘Be Extraordinary’, at Bentley Mulliner we look to take it one step further, ‘Beyond Extraordinary’.

“With the new Bacalar we have been able to do exactly that, providing a select number of customers with the opportunity to express their personal taste in a truly remarkable grand tourer. Meanwhile, Bentley Mulliner Classic will breathe new life into the most iconic cars from our past, while our Collections team continue their work to offer a bespoking service to each and every Bentley customer.”