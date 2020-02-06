Ultimate BAC Mono One is the single-seat supercar’s sign-off

The Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) Mono changed the sports car game when it debuted nine years ago. Now, the world’s most selfish – and arguably most exciting – supercar is being replaced

Not before the old model goes out with a bang, though. Meet the Mono One special edition.

Just three Mono Ones will be available, with white, black and red variants on offer (BAC’s corporate colours). The white especially, is an important specification for BAC. It’s how the car was launched back in 2011, and has proven to be the most popular colour for the single-seater.

Carbon black really does come with a capital ‘Carbon’, given the bodywork is exposed composite. The red, meanwhile, employs contrast white body details.

Each Mono One will have commemorative plaques, unique logos across the car and custom crash helmets. That’s on top of the Mono’s bespoke seat and wheel fitting, which each driver gets when buying the car. The Mono One can be yours from £158,950.

“Mono One marks the end of a truly incredible era for BAC and, of course, Mono,” said Ian Briggs, BAC co-founder and design director.

“We wanted to give Mono the perfect send-off and this car does exactly that – it’s super rare, with only three available, and has endless unique features that make it a serious proposition for collectors. It’s the last chance to own a future classic!

“When we first designed Mono and drew inspiration from Bjork’s video, we did so with a dream of sharing the experience with our close friends and having a lot of fun in the process – never could we have ever visualised our growth around the world and just how many remarkable garages Mono now finds itself part of.”

Replacing the BAC Mono

Unlike with a BMW 3 Series or Volkswagen Golf, there isn’t much to go on when speculating about a replacement for the Mono. Will BAC be moving the game on, or changing it completely? Judging by the little that Briggs has said, we expect evolution rather than revolution.

“It’s now time for a new generation of BAC Mono and a new bid for world domination. See you in Geneva.”

Think in terms of the jump from the last Ariel Atom to the current model. The concept is very much the same, but re-constituted for the modern era. We don’t have long to wait, though. The new car will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.