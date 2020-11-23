Rare James Bond Mercury Cougar movie car up for grabs

Used in the 1969 James Bond movie ‘On Her Majesty's Secret Service’, this is the first time the custom Mercury Cougar XR7 has been auctioned

John Redfern
Bonhams James Bond Mercury Cougar

The James Bond movie franchise may typically be associated with Aston Martin, but other brands have starred alongside them on screen, too.

One impressive example is heading to auction next month, having featured in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Even if you have no interest in the world of James Bond, it still marks the chance to grab an extremely rare Mercury Cougar XR7.

Shaken, not stirred

Released in December 1969, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was the only James Bond film to see George Lazenby play the role of agent 007. 

Having to follow several impressive previous Bond performances by the late Sir Sean Connery would always be a tough call. It means Lazenby is often glossed over in movie history.

Fittingly, the Mercury Cougar had to play second fiddle to the attention grabbing Ford Mustang. However, collectors have made the luxurious pony car a desirable item today.

Welcome to Cougar Town

Bonhams James Bond Mercury Cougar

Eon Productions ordered three Mercury Cougar convertibles for filming duty, delivered in matching specification. 

Power comes from the 428-cubic inch Cobra Jet V-8 engine, sending 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. A three-speed automatic transmission is in charge of handling all the power. 

It is said to be one of only 127 Cougar XR7 convertibles built for 1969 with this engine combination.

Red paintwork contrasts with a black convertible. Red leather is on the inside, whilst the producers fitted a set of Kneissl skis on the custom luggage rack. 

Who needs four-wheel drive, anyway?

Bonhams James Bond Mercury Cougar

Although a torque-heavy pony car may not seem like the obvious vehicle for a trip to ski slopes, the Cougar was given a special role in the film. It was driven by Bond’s love interest, Contessa Teresa ‘Tracy’ di Vicenzo, played by the late Diana Rigg. 

The particular car up for sale was said to have been used in the famous ‘barn scene’ during the movie. Movie buffs will know this as where Bond proposes to di Vincenzo. 

After filming, the Cougar passed through various owners, before appearing in a classified listing in the 1980s. The vendor purchased the car, and submitted it to a thorough ‘nut and bolt’ restoration. 

After 30 years of maintenance, the Mercury is now said to be in concours condition.

‘An important piece of film history’

Bonhams James Bond Mercury Cougar

The Bonhams auction, fittingly titled as the ‘Bond Street Sale’ is set to be held in London, England on December 16th.

Along with being a rare and desirable example of an early Mercury Cougar, being a genuine movie prop pushes the price expectations even higher. Ahead of the sale, a price of between £100,000 to £150,000 ($133,000 to $200,000) has been estimated for the Cougar. 

However, opportunities to purchase a Cobra Jet-powered Cougar XR7 are rare. Especially ones which starred on the silver screen.

ALSO READ

Badge engineering: rebranded cars revealed

Frank Stephenson on the rights and wrongs of car design

We take a Rolls-Royce to find Britain’s best fish and chips

Related Articles

America

New 195mph Lister Stealth stakes claim as Britain’s fastest SUV

John Redfern - 0
Based on the supercharged Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the limited-edition Stealth offers a substantial increase in power and performance
Read more
America

Rolls-Royce rebrand redesigns Spirit of Ecstasy

Richard Aucock - 0
Rolls-Royce has rebranded as part of its move from simply being an automotive brand into a “house of luxury”
Read more
America

Lighten up in this Dodge SRT Demon with a carbon...

John Redfern - 1
Build by Wisconsin-based SpeedKore Performance Group, the carbon-clad Demon is now listed for auction on the Bring a Trailer website
Read more
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Waze has added Amazon Music integration, allowing users to select and listen to songs without leaving the sat nav app.
Read more

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

How to move over safely for emergency vehicles

Advice John Redfern - 0
Driving with blue lights gives the emergency services exemption from certain parts of the Highway Code. We explain the rules.
Read more

How a dirty car could cost you £1,000

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping your car's number plates and lights clean is essential for safety – and to avoid a substantial fine.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app

Richard Aucock - 0
Waze has added Amazon Music integration, allowing users to select and listen to songs without leaving the sat nav app.
Read more

Official figures show car use down 30% in second lockdown

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Road use is down 30 percent in the UK's second 2020 lockdown, as travel restrictions continue to have an impact on car use and traffic.
Read more

All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021

Richard Aucock - 0
New European rules require all new cars to be sold with onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices as part of the fallout from ‘dieselgate’.
Read more

Features

How Princess Diana transformed Audi’s image and doubled sales

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 4
Forget Vorsprung durch Technik, Princess Diana arguably did more to improve Audi's fortunes – in the UK, at least – than any ad campaign.
Read more

Inside Zenvo: the Danish supercar that does things differently

Tim Pitt - 1
Got seven figures to spare? Zenvo will hand-build you a hypercar that makes Ferraris and Lamborghinis seem ordinary. We go behind the scenes
Read more

The history of in-car entertainment

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the first car radios in the 1920s to wireless Apple CarPlay, we tell the story of in-car entertainment.
Read more

Reviews

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Advice

How to keep your van roadworthy during the lockdown

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Although van MOT expiry dates have been extended, it remains the responsibility of owners or fleet operators to ensure the vehicle is safe to drive
Read more

The cheapest new cars with 5 stars for safety

John Redfern - 1
It’s easy to say you can’t put a price on safety, but when it comes to buying a new car, you don’t need to break the bank to protect yourself on the road.
Read more

Thinking about investing in a classic car? Seek legal advice first, warns solicitor

Motoring Research team - 0
Because rogue traders don't just deal in cheap runarounds...
Read more