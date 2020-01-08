Mini Sidewalk Convertible revives a 25-year-old special edition

The Mini Sidewalk Convertible is a new special edition that revives an old name first seen back in 1995, for just 150 eager buyers.

Priced from a decidedly un-retro £34,215, the limited-run model is a fully-loaded Mini Convertible based on the potent 192hp Cooper S.

Whereas the 1995 Mini Sidewalk didn’t even have central locking or electric windows, the new special edition builds out modern Mini luxuries with an avalanche of extras.

Fitted as standard is a head-up display, Harman Kardon premium audio, a seven-speed automatic gearbox with paddleshifters, plus touchscreen sat have with built in Amazon Alexa functionality.

Heated seats, rear-view camera and wireless smartphone charging are standard.

Mini’s given the Sidewalk Convertible a unique paint job, called Deep Laguna. There are also special pin-lined bonnet stripes and Sidewalk graphics on the side.

The electric convertible roof gets a bespoke ‘arrow’ design and the 17-inch two-tone alloys are unique.

Inside, the firm’s best ‘Mini Yours’ leather covers the seats, which carry ‘Sidewalk’ badging and contrast blue and yellow seams. These carry through to the Sidewalk-branded steering wheel.

Mini’s even fitted unique piano black dash trim with contrast accents.

Keen to be one of the 150 British buyers of the limited-run Mini Sidewalk Convertible? Get your order in now while stocks last; production begins in March 2020, just in time for the new ’70-plate’ registration.