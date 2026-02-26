Ranking the most American-made cars you can buy

These 20 cars that were the most American in 2024 © Stellantis With tariffs looking likely for cars imported into the United States, more attention is being paid to vehicles produced inside the USA. Research by Cars.com has created an American Made Index for 2024. This takes a number of factors into account, such as where final assembly takes place, the number of parts made in the United States and Canada, and where the powertrain components are sourced from. All of this results in a list of 100 cars, SUVs and trucks, which we have distilled down to the top 20 vehicles here. Note that certain vehicles are not included on the American Made Index, such as cars where fewer than 1,000 examples are made each year, or those due to be discontinued soon.

20th. Toyota Tundra © Toyota We begin with Toyota’s full-size Tundra pickup truck, which actually falls from 12th position on the 2023 American Made Index. It demonstrates how strong competition is at the top of the Cars.com list. The Tundra is produced in San Antonio, Texas, for the North American market. From 2025, the Tundra will also be built in Australia, and be converted to right-hand drive following a successful long-term test.

19th. Ram 1500 Classic © Ram The Ram 1500 Classic is based upon the fourth-generation of the famous pickup truck, but actually ranks higher than the vehicle that superseded it. While the 1500 Classic is in 19th position here, the latest fifth-generation Ram 1500 truck is listed in 43rd. This means the Ram 1500 Classic is the top full-size truck from the American ‘Big Three’ manufacturers. The Ford F-150 is in 58th place, while the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is all the way down in 89th.

18th. Acura TLX © Acura Honda and Acura have long been stalwarts at the top of the American Made Index, and the 2024 edition of this list is no different. Their first car inside the top 20 is the Acura TLX. The second-generation model is built at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville, Ohio. Customers are able to purchase the latest TLX in Type S trim, featuring a turbocharged 3.0-l V-6 that musters 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque.

17th. Acura Integra © Acura The Acura Integra is a strong example of just how specific the Cars.com American Made Index is. Sharing a platform with the latest Honda Civic, the Integra finds itself ranked in 17th position on the list. But the 11th-generation Civic is way down in 94th place. Like the Acura TLX, the reborn Integra is produced at Honda’s Marysville plant, and also comes in performance Type S specification. This model shares key components with the Honda Civic Type R.

16th. Toyota Grand Highlander © Toyota A new entry to the list, having only entered production in August 2023, is the Toyota Grand Highlander. Developed with the North American market in mind, the Grand Highlander offers three rows of seating. Toyota’s facility in Princeton, Indiana, is responsible for building the Grand Highlander. Despite a relatively short time on sale, more than 60,000 examples of the mid-size SUV were built for North America last year.

15th. Acura MDX © Acura Falling from eighth place in 2023, the Acura MDX still secures itself a position as one of the top American Made vehicles for 2024. Manufactured at Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the MDX received a mid-life update for the 2025 model year. This included an updated interior and fresh exterior styling, along with an improved infotainment system.

14th. Honda Pilot © Honda Like Acura, Honda is well represented at the top level of the American Made Index for 2024. The Honda Pilot is a relative of the Acura MDX, but the fourth-generation model is manufactured at the company’s factory in Lincoln, Alabama. Like the MDX, it has undergone a facelift for the 2025 model year, with Honda bringing back the popular Black Edition trim level to the Pilot range.

13th. Honda Accord © Honda The Honda Accord demonstrates the changing tastes in the global automotive market. Although it remains on sale around the world, the latest 11th-generation Accord has been designed with the North American market in mind. The Accord is produced at the Marysville Auto Plant, just like it has been since 1982. Today, the Accord is built alongside the Acura TLX and Integra. Being ranked in 13th position is a slight fall from the Accord’s 11th position on the 2023 American Made Index.

12th. Acura RDX © Acura The RDX mid-size SUV is the top-rated Acura on the 2024 American Made Index, although it has fallen two positions compared to last year’s list. First launched in 2019, the RDX is another model produced at Honda’s East Liberty plant in Ohio. All models come with a turbocharged 2.0-l engine, which is combined with Acura’s SH-AWD system.

11th. Toyota Highlander © Toyota The Toyota Highlander is considered as a separate model to the Grand Highlander by Cars.com – and it ranks higher up the American Made Index. It just misses out on a top 10 slot for 2024, but has made a substantial climb from its 22nd position last year. Like the larger Grand Highlander, it is built at Toyota’s plant in Princeton, Indiana. Curiously, the hybrid-powered version of the Highlander is given a separate entry, and finds itself down in 53rd position.

10th. Lexus TX © Lexus The first model inside the top 10 of the 2024 American Made Index is a relative of one of the cars already on our list. Launched last year, the Lexus TX is marketed exclusively for North America, being an upmarket version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. Another product of the Princeton, Indiana factory, the TX is now the only three-row SUV sold by Lexus. Along with regular gasoline models, the TX comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises. The electrified powertrains have only had limited numbers produced, however, so they were not included for this year’s ranking.

9th. Tesla Model X © Tesla Last year, Tesla claimed a complete top-four lockout in the American Made Index. Proving just how rapidly things can change, only three of the marque’s electric vehicles are now in the top 10. With the Model 3 just outside our list in 21st place, the Model X SUV is the first Tesla to make an appearance. It represents a fall of six places for the Model X, which occupied third place last year. The Model X is now produced solely at Tesla’s Fremont factory.

8th. Jeep Gladiator © Jeep The top vehicle from one of the American ‘big three’ manufacturers is the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. The Jeep makes a sizable leap up the American Made Index for 2024, climbing from the 27th position it occupied just 12 months ago. Gladiator production takes place at Jeep’s facility in Toledo, Ohio, with the only engine option now a Pentastar 3.6-litre V-6. The gasoline V-6 is only made in the United States now, helping boost the Gladiator’s Index position.

7th. Toyota Camry © Toyota Although the Toyota Camry cannot quite match the North American sales figures of almost 500,000 cars it enjoyed in the 2000s, it is still a popular sedan in 2024. Helping the Camry’s appeal is the American-made content found within, which helps push Toyota’s four-door model into seventh place on the list. The Toyota factory in Georgetown, Kentucky is responsible for manufacturing the Camry for North American buyers, just as the facility has done since 1989.

6th. Honda Ridgeline © Honda For the fourth year in a row, the Honda Ridgeline is the top pickup truck on the Cars.com American Made Index. It moves up from ninth position in 2023, to occupy sixth place here in 2024. The second-generation Ridgeline has been on sale since 2017, making use of Honda’s ‘Global Light Truck Platform’ along with the Odyssey, Passport and Pilot. Honda’s truck is produced in Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Odyssey minivan.

5th. Honda Odyssey © Honda In fact, the Honda Odyssey manages to sneak above the Ridgeline on the 2024 American Made Index. It represents just one of two minivans on the full list for this year, with the hybrid-powered Toyota Sienna down in 46th position. Honda has continued to develop and update the Odyssey, with changes coming for the 2025 model year. These will include styling enhancements, along with new infotainment technology. More than 75,000 examples of the Odyssey were made during 2023, showing there is still demand for the classic minivan.

4th. Tesla Model S © Tesla The Tesla Model S occupies fourth place on the 2024 American Made Index, just as it did in 2023. Compared to last year, the Model S now has five percent more parts sourced from North American companies. However, new workforce calculations by Cars.com mean that it remains in the same position. It is built alongside the Model X at Tesla’s Fremont factory, but this is not the top-ranking vehicle from the EV marque this year…

3rd. Volkswagen ID.4 © Volkswagen It may wear an European badge, but the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 is a proud product of the Chattanooga Assembly Plant in Tennessee. Last year, the ID.4 claimed sixth place on the American Made Index thanks to the start of production in Tennessee. For 2024, adding a greater mix of locally sourced parts from Canada and the United States has helped the ID.4 jump onto the podium.

2nd. Honda Passport © Honda Taking the silver medal in the 2024 American Made Index is the Honda Passport. It also claims credit as the top internal combustion engined vehicle on this list. The Honda Passport is remarkable for being one of only two vehicles on the American Made Index that includes a variant with 75 percent U.S. and Canadian parts content. Tesla’s Model 3 was the only other car to achieve this. Like the Odyssey and Ridgeline, the Passport is built on Honda’s ‘Global Light Truck Platform 2’, and rolls out of the same manufacturing facility in Lincoln, Alabama.

1st. Tesla Model Y © Tesla For the third year in a row, the Tesla Model Y takes the title at the top of the American Made Index. For the North American market, the Model Y is assembled at Tesla’s Fremont facility, along with at Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Having batteries and electric motors produced in Nevada has helped to secure the Model Y’s first-place position. Be sure to come back in 12 months’ time to see if the Model Y can hold on for another year.