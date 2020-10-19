Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to make it road-legal

Last summer, Aston Martin announced a run of 25 DB5 ‘Goldfinger’ continuation cars. For £2.75 million – a price even Blofeld might baulk at – buyers got a hand-crafted recreation of James Bond’s most iconic car, complete with a full set of Q Branch gadgets.

Special equipment on the Goldfinger included front and rear battering rams, a smokescreen delivery system, revolving number plates and twin machine guns (the latter only simulated, sadly).

There is a catch, though: the extensive modifications mean the cars aren’t road-legal.

Back to the future

That’s where R-Reforged comes in. The Warwick-based engineering firm specialises in Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA) for low-volume cars such as the DB5 Goldfinger and DB4 GT Continuation (pictured above).

It also builds the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 – Ian Callum’s modified and modernised super-GT, based on the original 2001-2007 Vanquish.

Aside from Astons, other rarities R-Reforged has made MOT-ready include a Ferrari 599 Zagato, Lamborghini Gallardo Zagato Spyder and Land Rover Defender Works V8 70th Edition.

Cleaner classics

Preparing a continuation car for road use takes up to 10 weeks. As a ‘new’ vehicle, it must satisfy modern emissions rules, as well as driver and pedestrian safety standards.

R-Reforged has gained IVA approval for seven of the 19 DB4 GT Continuations built so far. Its fully reversible kit includes upgraded lights, side repeaters, a retractable fog lamp, smoother wheel hubs, E-marked windows and rounded exhaust tips, rather than the slash-cut tailpipes of the original car.

Inside, changes are made to the steering wheel and instruments, and the roll cage is trimmed in padded leather.

Box of delights



Impressively, the exhaust system is also cleaned up with custom silencer and catalytic converter. Alongside engine tuning and changes to the fuel system, it allows a 1960s engine to pass a 2020 MOT.

The kit of parts comes in a plush wooden presentation case, allowing owners to return their cars to standard spec if required.

Whether there’s space for the Goldfinger’s pop-out tyre slashers and ejector seat, we’re not sure.

Ready for the road

“By being restricted to private tracks, owners haven’t been able to extract the full pleasure of

driving a newly-built classic,” says Adam Donfrancesco, head of engineering at R-Reforged, whose CV includes stints at Noble, Land Rover and Aston Martin itself.

“With our service, it’s possible to enjoy these special cars on the road. Alongside compliance,

R-Reforged’s IVA service incorporates other changes to make these cars more versatile,

usable and undoubtedly provide a better return on investment when they can be used and

enjoyed every day.”

