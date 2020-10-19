Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to make it road-legal

We visit the engineering firm that specialises in helping continuation cars – such as the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger – pass a modern MOT.

Tim Pitt
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation

Last summer, Aston Martin announced a run of 25 DB5 ‘Goldfinger’ continuation cars. For £2.75 million – a price even Blofeld might baulk at – buyers got a hand-crafted recreation of James Bond’s most iconic car, complete with a full set of Q Branch gadgets.

Special equipment on the Goldfinger included front and rear battering rams, a smokescreen delivery system, revolving number plates and twin machine guns (the latter only simulated, sadly).

There is a catch, though: the extensive modifications mean the cars aren’t road-legal.

Back to the future

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

That’s where R-Reforged comes in. The Warwick-based engineering firm specialises in Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA) for low-volume cars such as the DB5 Goldfinger and DB4 GT Continuation (pictured above).

It also builds the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 – Ian Callum’s modified and modernised super-GT, based on the original 2001-2007 Vanquish.

Aside from Astons, other rarities R-Reforged has made MOT-ready include a Ferrari 599 Zagato, Lamborghini Gallardo Zagato Spyder and Land Rover Defender Works V8 70th Edition.

Cleaner classics

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Preparing a continuation car for road use takes up to 10 weeks. As a ‘new’ vehicle, it must satisfy modern emissions rules, as well as driver and pedestrian safety standards.

R-Reforged has gained IVA approval for seven of the 19 DB4 GT Continuations built so far. Its fully reversible kit includes upgraded lights, side repeaters, a retractable fog lamp, smoother wheel hubs, E-marked windows and rounded exhaust tips, rather than the slash-cut tailpipes of the original car.

Inside, changes are made to the steering wheel and instruments, and the roll cage is trimmed in padded leather.

Box of delights

IVA compliance kit

Impressively, the exhaust system is also cleaned up with custom silencer and catalytic converter. Alongside engine tuning and changes to the fuel system, it allows a 1960s engine to pass a 2020 MOT.

The kit of parts comes in a plush wooden presentation case, allowing owners to return their cars to standard spec if required.

Whether there’s space for the Goldfinger’s pop-out tyre slashers and ejector seat, we’re not sure.

Ready for the road

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

“By being restricted to private tracks, owners haven’t been able to extract the full pleasure of
driving a newly-built classic,” says Adam Donfrancesco, head of engineering at R-Reforged, whose CV includes stints at Noble, Land Rover and Aston Martin itself.

“With our service, it’s possible to enjoy these special cars on the road. Alongside compliance,
R-Reforged’s IVA service incorporates other changes to make these cars more versatile,
usable and undoubtedly provide a better return on investment when they can be used and
enjoyed every day.”

ALSO READ:

Zagato celebrates 100 years with Aston Martin V12 twins

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (2020) review

Aston Martin DBX (2020) review

Related Articles

Car News

Motorists oppose Highway Code safety proposals

John Redfern - 0
Almost two-thirds of drivers surveyed disagreed with idea of giving cyclists and pedestrians priority over cars.
Read more
Car News

2020 motoring events: the car shows cancelled by coronavirus

Motoring Research - 7
Whether you enjoy a good chinwag at a breakfast meeting or watching historic racing cars on a circuit, here are some of the best motoring events of 2020.
Read more
Car News

Updated plans for England’s notorious ‘Missing Link’ road

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Highways England has updated its proposed designs for the 'Missing Link' route in Gloucestershire, linking the M5 and M4 motorways.
Read more
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to make it road-legal

Car News Tim Pitt - 0
We visit the engineering firm that specialises in helping continuation cars – such as the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger – pass a modern MOT.
Read more

The best new car discounts

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Discounts of more than 20 percent are available on some of the UK’s most popular new cars, including the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ibiza
Read more

Jess Hawkins to be second female BTCC racer of 2020

Car News John Redfern - 0
The W Series racer, and Guinness World Record holder, will drive for Power Maxed Racing at the Snetterton round of the BTCC
Read more

Tesla delivers extended range and improved cabin for Model 3

Car News John Redfern - 1
Latest 2020 version of entry-level Tesla benefits from a number of detailed tweaks, intended to make it more efficient and user-friendly
Read more

News

New 2018 Nissan Leaf to be built in Britain

Richard Aucock - 0
Another UK car manufacturing boost as Nissan commits to the UK
Read more

Vauxhall in BTCC return for 2017

Richard Aucock - 0
Power Maxed Racing to run two Vauxhall Astras as official manufacturer entries in BTCC
Read more

Why it should be easier to find your next car on Auto Trader

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Auto Trader has tweaked its search rankings algorithm to make it easier for consumers to find their next dream car, which is also good news for dealers.
Read more

Features

Beautiful Dino 246 GT headlines our 2019 Race Retro auction preview

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Dino 246 GT made its debut at the Turin Motor Show in November 1969, succeeding the Dino 206 GT, a car named in...
Read more

Popular cars disappearing from our roads

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the Ford Cortina to the Vauxhall Belmont, we look at 25 cars that are a shadow of their former selves.
Read more

Europe mandates new car safety tech for 2022

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Human error accounts for 90 percent of injuries and fatalities on our roads, which is why the European Commission is making these safety systems mandatory.
Read more

Reviews

What coronavirus precautions mean for your practical driving test

John Redfern - 0
The DVSA has restarted practical driving tests, but Coronavirus means there will be changes to how they work on the big day
Read more

How to drive on a smart motorway

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Following the introduction of fines for drivers who ignore red 'X' signs on motorways, Highways England has issued advice for driving on smart motorways.
Read more

The modifications that can REDUCE the cost of car insurance

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A new study reveals the modifications you can make to cut the cost of car cover – and those you should avoid.
Read more

Advice

Explained: all the places you’re not allowed to park

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From double yellow lines to outside someone's house, we reveal the places you're not allowed to park a car in the UK – and the places you can.
Read more

How to save money on parking your car

Motoring Research - 1
From using a price comparison website to renting a driveway, our easy-to-follow advice will save you money on car parking.
Read more

The safest new cars of 2016

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 3
The safest new motors, as tested by Euro NCAP in 2016 – including the five-star-rated Audi Q2, Hyundai Ioniq and Peugeot 3008
Read more