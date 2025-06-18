How to keep cool when driving in summer heat

Summer has got into its stride, with temperatures on the rise across the UK. The hot weather is great news for ice cream salesmen, but potentially less so for drivers.

Getting too hot can affect your mood and make you drive more erratically. The summer heat can potentially make your car less reliable, too.

Read on and follow these tips to prevent an automotive meltdown when the temperature creeps up.

Keeping yourself cool

Keeping cool can be difficult in on a hot day – but it’s vital in order to arrive at your destination safely and reliably. Let’s start with you, then move onto the vehicle itself.

Heat-shielding sun shades

The real winners during a heatwave are those who leave a reflective sun shade in their windscreen. These are great for bouncing back solar energy away from your car’s interior.

You will be especially thankful for a sun shade if your car has leather seats (and you like wearing shorts).

Air conditioning

Rule 237 of the Highway Code states: ‘Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness’.

At lower speeds, open a window to keep fresh air flowing through the car. You can keep the air conditioning on, too – otherwise the outside air will soon make the cabin scorching hot – but having a window ajar will prevent it from drying out. Also, heat rises, so a slightly open window will let the warmest air out first.

What about the extra fuel cost? It will be negligible around town – and the air conditioning will already be working hard. At speed, however, keep the windows up and air-con on to avoid causing drag and wasting fuel.

Stay hydrated

Your body is reasonably able to sweat itself cool. Perspiration does use up water, though, so perhaps the most important thing on a hot day is to keep drinking.

When driving, make sure there is plenty of water in the car for all passengers. Remember: you can still get dehydrated if using the air conditioning.

Precondition your car

Most electric cars allow you to cool (or indeed heat) the cabin before setting off: a process known as preconditioning. And you could extend your car’s range into the bargain.

How so? Well, preconditioning your car while it is plugged in uses energy from the mains, rather than drawing it from the on-board battery pack. So you can start your journey with a chilled car and a 100 percent full battery.

In most cases, car manufacturers offer a connected smartphone app (such as the Renault one shown above) that allows you to control the car’s temperature remotely. Cool… literally.

Wear sunglasses

Wear a pair of sunglasses to avoid being dazzled, particularly by the low morning or evening sun. It’s less of a factor in the summer, but those commuting out of hours will still benefit.

Indeed, sunglasses can be essential at any time of year. Your car’s sun visors can only do so much, and you never know when you’ll be caught out by glare in a reflected car windscreen or shopfront.

A decent pair of sunglasses might even help you look cooler, or so we’re told.

Keeping your car cool

Right, that’s you feeling chilled – now for your car. The following tips will help prevent a breakdown caused by the engine overheating.

Check your car

Your first line of defence is preparation. Make sure your car is regularly serviced and topped up with fluids, including screenwash for clearing those summer bugs from the windscreen.

Check the oil and water temperature gauges regularly while driving, and be alert for any dashboard warning lights. Slow down and stop as soon as safely possible if the car appears to be overheating.

Plan ahead

This applies to you and your car. Planning ahead and taking a journey at the right time can improve your chances of getting there. Cooler hours of the early morning and late evening mean less traffic, too.

It’s also worth noting that hot weather can affect public transport. So if you’re travelling by bus or train, check ahead of time for weather-related disruption.

Keep water on-board for your car

Your car needs water as well. Being able to top up the cooling system on the go is invaluable, should the need arise.

If the temperature gauge is edging towards the red zone, pull over when safe and switch off the engine. However, don’t top up the water straight away. The system will still be under pressure and you could scald yourself if you open the cap and boiling water sprays out. Allow the car to cool down fully first.

Turn the heating on… yes, really

If your car is getting too hot in heavy traffic, consider switching the heating on. This will help evacuate some of that unwanted heat from the engine bay. Just try to aim the air vents out of the windows first.

Keeping cool after arrival

When you arrive, avoid leaving pets in the car. Animals can die in hot cars and the emergency services won’t hesitate to break your windows to free them.

Remember those winning people with sun shades from earlier in the article? A shade in a windscreen also makes for a cooler cabin.

Some cars let you open the windows remotely by holding down the unlock button on the key fob, which can help in high temperatures.

After the heat subsides

Highway Code rule 237 also states: ‘If it rains after a dry spell [the road surface] may become slippery. These conditions could affect your steering and braking’.

This is the UK, after all, so expect some summer showers. When they come, remember that dust-covered roads will be even less grippy than in typical wet conditions.

