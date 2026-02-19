Used car sales grow for the third year running

Used car sales were up by 2.2 percent in 2025, as 7.8 million secondhand cars changed hands. It marks the third consecutive year of growth.

A brightly lit car dealership features rows of various vehicles, each marked with red price tags, under a reflective ceiling.

Used car sales increased by 2.2 percent in 2025, as 7.8 million secondhand vehicles changed hands in the UK.

It marks the third consecutive year of growth, with the recovery in the new car market – itself up by 3.5 percent to more than two million cars – boosting supply to meet robust demand.

This has also led to a change in the profile of used car fuel types, with sales of electrified vehicles accelerating significantly.

A 45.7 percent surge in used electric car sales, to 274,815 transactions, saw them grab a 3.5 percent share of the market – up from 2.5 percent in 2024.

There were also 88,032 used plug-in hybrid sales, up 6.3 percent, while hybrids were up nearly 30 percent to 407,351 sales. Overall, electrified used cars accounted for almost one in 10 sales.

“A third year of used car sales growth underscores the markets’ resilience,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes, “with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for EVs.

“The record number of buyers making the switch signals growing confidence in zero and ultra-low emission motoring.”

However, these figures still pale in comparison to petrol and diesel cars, which remain dominant in the used car sector.

Last year, more than 4.4 million used petrol cars were sold. And while diesel is on the decline in the new car market, it still thrives in the used car sector, with almost 2.6 million diesels changing hands last year.

Going back to black

A person adjusts a license plate on an orange car in a bright, modern automotive workshop, with various vehicles on lifts.

More than 21 percent of used car buyers chose a black car last year. With nearly 1.7 million sold secondhand, it’s once again Britain’s favourite used car colour.

Grey was second, on 18.2 percent, with white up 6.3 percent to take third place with a 16.0 percent market share.

Together, black, white and grey accounted for more than half of all used car sales.

As for the types of car used car buyers favour, superminis accounted for a third of sales, with family hatchbacks next, and dual purpose cars – predominantly SUVs – taking third.

With a 7.6 percent growth, SUVs were the fastest-rising used car segment, with a 16.8 percent share. By contrast, luxury saloons accounted for just 0.5 percent.

And individual used car choice? The Ford Fiesta is still top of the table, despite new models being phased out in 2023, but its lead is now set to decline. How long before the Vauxhall Corsa – still the nation’s best-selling supermini – also becomes Britain’s best-selling used car?

Top 10 used cars in 2025

1: Ford Fiesta – 303,090

2: Vauxhall Corsa – 247,853

3: Volkswagen Golf – 226,082

4: Ford Focus – 218,962

5: BMW 3 Series – 157,343

6: Mini – 154,527

7: Volkswagen Polo – 153,583

8: Vauxhall Astra – 149,410

9: Nissan Qashqai – 145,207

10: Audi A3 – 125,752

